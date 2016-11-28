The case of Alfred Gray and the Andros agri-fisheries proposal

Dear Editor,

During the parliamentary sitting on Monday the 21st of November the prime minister suggested that the fishing controversy generated by the minister of agriculture and fisheries, the member for MICAL’s letter of the 3rd of October 2016 to the Bahamian ambassador extraordinary to the People’s Republic of China, was a dead issue. By making such a statement it was evident that the prime minister had lost contact with the views of the Bahamian public. This issue is far from a dead issue and it would seem that nothing short of the resignation or dismissal of the minister would calm the debate.

In an effort to quiet the debate Alfred Gray recorded a statement which was circulated on social media on Whatsapp in which he stated that: “The perpetrators of the lie that the Bahamas government is considering allowing Chinese to fish in Bahamian waters is a lie. It will not happen, it cannot happen by law. The law is such that fishing is reserved for Bahamians only, anybody who suggest otherwise or to say that there is something before the government for consideration in that regard is a liar. I challenge them to show there is a proposal before the government for the Chinese or any other nationality for that matter to fish in Bahamian waters. That is non-negotiable. It will not, it cannot happen! Pass this on… this lie must stop!”

If Gray is relying on this statement to show that foreign nationals should not be allowed to “fish in Bahamian waters”, then perhaps the Bahamian public can accept that in this instance Gray is telling the truth. What Gray seems, however, to have overlooked is the question that is on the mind of every Bahamian and that is: Why is the minister seemingly supporting the extraordinary ambassador to engage in a discussion with representatives of the Chinese government to encourage the Chinese to consider entering into partnership with Bahamian nationals to fish in Bahamian waters when such a venture is, in his words, “non-negotiable” and it “cannot happen”?

The letter goes on to say that the “minister of agriculture and marine resources” has reviewed the proposed initiative and believes that it could be “a very impactful project that economically benefits hundreds of Bahamian families for decades, provided that the level of investment sought is viewed by the Chinese government as acceptable”. He also says that the ministry (his ministry) believes that the “initiative”, which has been developed by the embassy of the “extraordinary ambassador” in consultation with certain Bahamian governmental agencies, is very progressive”. Indeed it will be very progressive and would deplete the Bahamian fish stock in a few short years with minimal benefit to The Bahamas.

Notwithstanding the terms of this communication no less a person than the prime minister, during the parliamentary session, rushed to the aid of the beleaguered minister and sought to protect him from putting his foot further down his throat. Instead of winning no praise for his intervention, the prime minister would have won some praise if, rather than defending the minister, he had proceeded to show him the door and created some space in his Cabinet.

During the parliamentary session on Monday, the minister sought to suggest that I was being “intellectually dishonest” because it would seem I was misinterpreting what he had written to the extraordinary ambassador. Quite to the contrary, the only person being intellectually dishonest was the minister himself, who seems to think that even though the Chinese investor would be taking home half the profit from the fishing partnership, they would not be “fishing in the Bahamian waters” because no Chinese fishermen will be on the boats.

One really has to be grateful to The Guardian staff for exposing this diabolical plot by this government to enter into discussions with a foreign government which would result in the destruction of the Bahamian fishing industry. Bearing in mind the “veil of secrecy” under which this government operates, one has to be concerned that without this disclosure the Bahamian public would have had no knowledge of the minster’s initiative until the Chinese fishing vessels arrived on our doorstep. Those who are not old enough to remember need to be informed of the saga of the Korean fishing boats (which in many respects, resembles this present initiative) when a strong supporter of the previous Christie government sought to introduce a Korean fishing fleet into Bahamian waters.

One would think that a government would learn by its mistakes but clearly this is not the case. Another teachable moment!

How many teachable moments does one government need? Far from believing in Bahamians it appears that this government would be prepared to give away our birthright for the benefit of a combination of friends and family and a few jobs.

If, as the prime minister and Gray seek to suggest, this whole idea was a non-starter, then pray tell why was it even discussed? The minister’s letter clearly states that this “initiative” was hatched by the extraordinary ambassador “in conjunction with certain Bahamian governmental agencies”. Then surely the minister and the prime minister must have been au fait with the terms of the proposal. If that is not the case, then it would seem that Gray was again acting as a rogue minister, which would give the prime minister another (in the event that he should need one) reason to demand his resignation.

It is unfortunate that the government has allowed the whole discussion to develop into what appears to many to be an anti-Chinese crusade. However, the government is entirely to blame for the anti-Chinese sentiment which has arisen from its deplorable handling of the entire affair. The facts that slowly come to the surface indicate, however, that the extraordinary ambassador along with several government agencies developed a hair-brained scheme to encourage the Chinese government to invest in Bahamian agriculture and fisheries. The initiative is now categorized by the government as a non-starter which, if true, could only be regarded as an insult to the Chinese. Why on Earth would the minister encourage the extraordinary ambassador to proceed to have discussions with the Chinese authorities to participate in an investment in The Bahamas which the government now says cannot happen? The Chinese have long memories and to treat them in this way is an insult to their intelligence. In fact it is an insult to anyone’s intelligence.

Gray goes on to say in his letter that “no foreigner is allowed to physically fish in Bahamian waters by himself or in partnership with others” even though in this same letter he speaks of the Chinese establishing a 50/50 partnership with Bahamians and the Bahamian government that will provide fishing licenses to each of the 100 corporate entities envisioned by the initiative. Let us not lose sight, editor, of the fact that this proposal did not originate with the Chinese.

According to the minister, the proposal was solely the brainchild of the extraordinary ambassador and several government departments. However, many believe otherwise that the initiative was the brainchild of the minister; but if it was indeed solely that of the extraordinary ambassador, then perhaps he should consider leaving the diplomatic field and returning to his accounting practice in The Bahamas. Nevertheless, however one interprets the matter this whole episode is not only a diplomatic embarrassment to the Bahamian government. It must also shake the confidence of any party seeking to invest in this country.

– Richard Lightbourn, MP



