Bradley Roberts is out to lunch again

Dear Editor,

By his requesting that protestors meet with the PLP, what the PLP chairman has clearly missed is that the last thing the Bahamian people want now is more talk and promises from this government. The protestors have shouted “save it” to this administration they have grown to distrust, with good reason.

What the people want is action and delivery on promises made. With only six months left in its term, the PLP has nothing to show for all of the outlandish, pie-in-the-sky promises made on the campaign trail. The people have buyer’s remorse. They have discovered that they bought a pig in a poke and are vexed. Perhaps, the PLP should call itself the Performance Lacking Party.

Over the last five years this country has suffered due to clear and apparent lack of performance and inaction in key areas such as crime and unemployment. It is laughable that now this administration takes the position of demanding a meeting to dialogue with protestors.

Before this march, when pressed for dialogue and transparency, dialogue was not the PLP’s order of the day – oh no. Instead, the Bahamian people were shrugged aside and told to accept it.

Where was the meeting and dialogue on the missing millions from Road Traffic, the Post Office and Social Services? Where was the meeting and dialogue about the government’s failure to advise the resident’s of Marathon of the Rubis leak? Where was the meeting and dialogue on the delayed Junkanoo carnival reports? Where was the meeting and dialogue on the proposed Chinese deal for Andros? Where was the meeting and dialogue on the government’s failure to stem the increase of murder? Where was the meeting and dialogue on the government’s allocation of the $850 million in revenue collected from VAT? Where was the meeting and dialogue on the deal for Baha Mar, which due to the government’s mismanagement led to thousands of Bahamians losing employment?

The Bahamian people got no meeting or dialogue. Instead, all they got were failure and broken promises. The PLP has demonstrated that it was not genuine on the campaign trail and that its promises were only calculated to seduce voters into supporting the party. By its actions in office the PLP has told the Bahamian people it does not believe in Bahamians or that Bahamians matter. But alas, now the shoe is on the other foot and the tables have turned.

The protest on Friday past witnessed scores of Bahamians united and declaring that their respective causes were stringed together by the central demand for servant leadership of those entrusted with public trust and mandate, which was non-negotiable.

The protestors marched to demonstrate to their employees that they knew that they matter and that they will not hesitate to remind their elected representatives on election day.

The PLP’s request for a meeting is a term late and $2.1 billion short.

Therefore, request denied!

– A Bahamian that marched



