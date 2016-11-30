Dear Editor,

Why is the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) so concerned about Bahamians registering to vote? Shouldn’t the PRD be encouraging people not to vote, since the more people voting always seems to lead to a landslide victory? In which case, the country slides closer to the brink of disaster. We need balance, not landslides.

Bahamian men, in particular, should be encouraged not to vote, since the more men voting the more likely we will get more of the same old same old. Since 62 percent of the electorate are women and Bahamian women are the ones most likely to gain by a change in government, perhaps the PRD should be targeting and encouraging more Bahamian women to register and vote. At least if more women vote we can expect Morris Chestnut and Shemar Moore types as our members of Parliament. I’m sick and tired of this country being run by the Bert and Ernie Goon Squad, which will be the case if Bahamian men are encouraged to register and vote. Repeat after me, “No more scary monsters!”

It’s also time to put an age limit on who can register to vote. Sixty-five or 70 perhaps. Again, I’m so sick and tired of senior citizens complaining about how disappointed they are in the PLP or the FNM. Yet as soon as they enter the voting booth, they mark their X next to the crab or torch just as have been doing for the last 40 or 50 years. Perhaps the PRD should start paying senior citizens to stay at home and not vote.

I encourage all Bahamians who have already registered to vote to exercise their right to vote. I also encourage all Bahamians who have not registered to vote to please stay home. Sixty-five thousand is quite enough for a change, thank you very much.

– Kirk Catalano



