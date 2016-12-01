The moment in time

Dear Editor,

The recent politically based march and demonstration clearly unmasked the “hidden hands” hell-bent on the destabilization of the gold rush administration. They are anxious to see the backs of the Progressive Liberal Party and its leader. Mind you, this is all wishful and juvenile thinking, in the extreme.

The PM was wrong to have stooped to the level of a mob of rabble-rousers and publicity seekers. The PLP was elected by the people during general election in 2012 to govern The Bahamas for a five-year period, which expires next year. The hapless and clueless FNM, led by a man who has to live in the eighth dimension, was elected the opposition. As such that crumbling house of contrasts is mandated to hold the feet of the government to the fire, so to speak.

It is a matter of profound regret that all the FNM seems to be capable of is to attempt to offer bogus and baseless sound bites about incompetency, transparency and accountability. If those in that party were serious they would have sought to topple the PLP by parliamentary means. Instead what do they do? They, allegedly, are being funded by “hidden sources” and take to the streets via so-called community activists, previously completely unknown, and the unmasking of the establishment for what it is.

This event, while apparently noble in its cause, will achieve nothing of value except to show this administration and its supporters that the gauntlet has been thrown done. The FNM on its own is impotent. Dr. Hubert Minnis, God bless his soul, has flopped big time as alternative prime minister. This is the core reason why in the coming months ahead Bahamians will continue to witness the roll-out of charades and spectacles of no mean order.

The PM is advised to get on with the people’s business and not, ever again, offer to meet with a non-elected and self-appointed, so-called community leader. That individual was rude to the point where he rebuffed the PM’s invitation in a very public way. Why subject yourself and the administration, beloved leader, to ridicule and disrespect?

This is the gold rush’s moment in time. The PM should be all about the completion of the construction of his political legacy. Our efforts must be redoubled in many areas which we have abjectly neglected for too long. Yes, there will be more noise in the political market and the “hidden hands” will play out their deadly game of destabilization and debilitation by distraction.

It is everyone’s constitutional and God-given right to protest, but what was being protested and who funded the spectacle? It would be a privilege to host characters like Ranard Henfield, Bishop Patterson and, of course, Minnis on Real Talk Live Prime Time on these questions. This is a moment in time for the PM and our administration. I encourage all eligible Bahamians to register to vote. Vote PLP, of course.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



