Chamber not capitulating to govt?

Published: Dec 01, 2016

Dear Editor,

The CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce is quoted in one of Monday’s dailies as saying his office needs a very close relationship with the government and because they are not “bashing” them it does not mean they are not holding them accountable.

Informing the membership of what they are expressing concerns to the government about is not “bashing” them. In fact that’s an obligation they take on by charging membership dues. They offer a service to the business community.

It was suggested “the chamber has a role to play” and they are “doing that, and affecting changes in policy in the way” they “need to”.

In that case, would the chamber provide a list of what they are presently negotiating with the government on and what policies and regulations have been taken off the books as a result of their efforts?

– Rick Lowe


