Androsians need ownership of Crown land

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to share my view on the leasing of Crown land in Andros to foreigners while Androsians remain unable to access Crown land ownership in their homeland.

It is ungodly and unjust that in a 21st century Bahamas many Androsians still cannot have access to Crown land in Andros. Andros is the largest island in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

There is no question that land ownership is a real, serious concern for Androsians. As I move throughout Andros, Androsians want to know when they will receive their conveyances for the Crown land which they have paid for. Others questioned when they will receive an answer or acknowledgement of their request for access to Crown land.

As has been the practice, Crown land should not only be given out every five years just before an election to a select few. Androsians across the political divide deserve Crown land ownership. There is no place for trick-and-treat politics in a 21st century Bahamas.

I call upon those responsible to give priority to the immediate processing of Crown land. Androsians need their land. I urge all Androsians to follow up and make application to access ownership or leasing of Andros Crown land.

The day of economic empowerment is upon us.

Land is wealth.

– Sharmie Farrington Austin



