The workload of a member of Parliament

Dear Editor,

During this term I wrote an open letter to Perry G. Christie, prime minister of The Bahamas, addressing the inadequate salaries of our members of Parliament and sent a copy of it to you and other reputable newspapers in The Bahamas. I wrote a similar letter to the former prime minister, Hubert A. Ingraham, more than five years ago.

The letter called on the PM to take the necessary steps to expedite presenting legislation to Parliament which would have the effect of increasing the salaries of members of Parliament from $28,000 to $150,000 annually; and also to cause the monthly $1,500 allowance to be increased significantly. At this juncture, I would like to enumerate the factors which, in my humble opinion, justify the augmentation of these two allowances.

Demanding representation

It is my humble opinion that an MP should be so busy conducting the people’s business that he would not have the time to devote to anything else. MPs represent the interests of sometimes more than 3,000 constituents. I would think that that kind of representation would be very demanding; even spilling over into private life. It is a 24/7 commitment. And the fact that it is common practice for MPs in The Bahamas to hold second jobs in order to supplement their income, although understandable, does not mean that it should be condoned. A candidate in the 2002 general election had the right idea when she announced by television that if she had won her seat, being a member of Parliament would have been her only job. However, she lost (unfortunately).

The workload of an MP

In my humble opinion, it seems surprisingly naive of certain persons to believe that speaking in Parliament is the only thing that these men and women do in their capacity as MPs. I am sure these persons are able to appreciate that extensive research has to be conducted to be able to competently speak on any particular topic or piece of legislation before the House. That takes time.

What else these persons should be able to appreciate is the different meetings that an MP would have to attend in Nassau, the Family Islands and internationally; all part of conducting the people’s business. That takes time.

Furthermore, the 3,000-plus constituents would have concerns, which the MP would have to give a good ear to, and, more importantly, address. That takes time.

Public speeches, funerals, weddings, graduations and any other functions the public expects him or her to attend. That takes time.

Travelling locally and international travelling obligations, that too takes time.

And I’m sure that there are more time-consuming activities associated with being an MP.

With all these demands on his time, these persons should be able to appreciate that the time of an MP is valuable and therefore she or he should be adequately compensated.

And so, to pigeonhole an MP’s function as simply attending House sittings is displaying an unenviable level of ignorance.

Long holidays

Where these persons and I are able to agree is that House sessions might be too short and subsequently holidays might be too long. The business of the people must be done.

Not enough money

These persons might opine that any aspiring MP should not expect so much in terms of salary payments. But, my own assessment of the political landscape in The Bahamas reveals that, because of the present salary provisions, only the financially and socially secure persons are attracted to the office. That should not be the case. Who is to say that Mr. or Ms. Poor and Middle-class Bahamian would not have anything to contribute to the forward development of The Bahamas, even if they are labeled and ostracized as being “on the other side”? And it is this labeling and ostracization which would catapult persons back to poverty if they should lose their seat. Don’t you think it prudent for the government to make provisions for this eventuality for someone who chooses to serve their country at that level? Additionally, an adequate salary may contribute to the decrease in MPs succumbing to bribe and kickback offerings. Isn’t curbing corruption a good thing?

Not enough office allowance

The allowance to operate an office is not even enough to secure the services of a competent secretary; not to mention other office expenses. Where is the money supposed to come from?

U.S. congressmen make more money

It is a well-known fact that congressmen in the United States (House of Representatives and Senate) make an adequate salary as well as being given substantial allowances to operate an office. With the salary and allowances, the figure tops $200,000. And the U.S. government is obligated to disperse salaries and allowance payments for well over 500 congressmen and senators. Why can’t we pay our MPs the same for less than 40 parliamentarians?

Editor, I am certain that there are other reasons that other Bahamians can think of that would persuade some other countrymen to convince the government to increase salary payments and allowances to MPs, and I encourage them to voice their opinions on the matter. But, for now, I am satisfied that I have gotten the ball rolling.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



