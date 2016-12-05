The peril of artificially high per capita income

Dear Editor,

“Cast thy bread upon the waters, and you will find it after many days.”

This biblical proverb came to the mind of this writer upon reading Arinthia S. Komolafe’s brilliant contribution, “Unravelling the Mystery of CCRIF” (published in The Freeport News on October 26). For, it is illuminating and profoundly disturbing. Indeed, this writer found it crafted in the engaging style of the columnist so informative, interesting and downright intriguing that he has read it several times.

For, you see, in the wake of the destruction inflicted upon or islands by Hurricane Matthew, it raises a matter which must be of national priority – ways and means of devising or coming up with a strategy to provided viable hurricane risk insurance for the benefit of all the people of our young nation. So, for starters, let us examine the disturbing facts highlighted in this seminal contribution by a very competent, concerned citizen.

Now, as its headline indicates, it begins and develops for the most part “to unravel the mystery of CCRIP”. This article is most appropriately entitled because, as far as the vast majority of Bahamians are concerned, CCRIF is, indeed, a mystery. What then are the facts highlighted by Komolafe? Simply stated, they are three-fold in nature.

First, CCRIF means “the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility”. Its purpose is to provide insurance to cover the risks of natural disasters for people living in the Caribbean, including The Bahamas.

Secondly, The Bahamas has been a member of this Pan-Caribbean organization for two decades or more and has contributed over $9 million in premiums.

Thirdly, despite contributing such a “comparatively speaking” large amount, The Bahamas has not been able to benefit. Not one red cent. Why? Because under the terms agreed upon, The Bahamas must suffer the tremendous amount of damage delivered by a most powerful and destructive category five hurricane in order to qualify for any benefit. Ostensibly, this has to do with the high per capita income of the Bahamian people.

It’s hard to fathom the reasons why The Bahamas contributed millions of dollars to CCRIF under such terms that it virtually cannot, or rather, has not so far, benefitted from. To borrow a favorite expression of a well-known Bahamian politician, an elder statesman these days: It is unbelievable!

Now, it is germane and encouraging to observe that all the parliamentary representatives of Grand Bahama – including Dr. Michael Darville, minister for Grand Bahama; Neko Grant; Gregory Moss; Peter Turnquest; and Obie Wilchcombe, minister of tourism, have been united in publicly expressing and demonstrating their deep concern for the welfare of the people in the wake of the havoc wreaked upon this island by Hurricane Matthew. And while we are grateful to the Almighty that not a single person perished, there are many suffering from stress and psychological anguish as they struggle “to come to terms” with its devastating effects. Thus, Sarah St. George has vividly described the spectacle of seeing a lady and her family who, having lost everything, gazed in desperation and hopeless resignation at the rubble they called home. She is by no means alone. All who reside in Grand Bahama, especially West End, and in Andros, especially Lowe Sound, can tell similar stories of great suffering as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

Despite this tremendous suffering and destruction, it is indeed most disturbing that The Bahamas has been unable to gain access to the benefits of CCRIF and other international agencies of a similar nature. There is much disappointment, despite having contributed to the facility almost a million dollars per annum for nearly two decades of membership. This upsetting situation certainly demonstrates that “per capita income” is inadequate in determining whether a nation should receive financial assistance. For, it is argued by such organizations that our per capita income of more than $40,000 per annum makes us ineligible to receive assistance. It is inadequate and unfair because it lumps all persons together to come up with a figure, which may be inflated due to the presence of wealthy persons. A hypothetical case is relevant and illuminating here.

Suppose you and your family, including your wife, mother and three children, were shipwrecked on a remote island in The Bahamas. Residing there is a wealthy expatriate and his family, including his wife and their two children. His many investments abroad bring him a net income of a million dollars a year. Meanwhile, you and your family, having lost everything in the shipwreck, are virtually penniless or as Bahamians would say, “You are dead broke!” In desperation, you apply for a soft loan to an international agency “to tide you over” until you can leave that island and get a job. You receive a polite, short reply stating that you are not eligible for such assistance. When you inquire why the response comes back, “Because according to our economists, your nation has a per capita income of $1 million.” It is, of course, clear that such jargon as “per capita income” and “parametric measurement” mean little or nothing to the person who is suffering and in desperate need.

How utterly traumatic it must be to lose all one’s possessions and have no insurance. Imagine going to such a person, informing, “Yes we have insurance with an international agency, but we cannot help you because of the high per capita income of The Bahamas.”

“Wus dat?” may well be the reply of the sufferer to such a complicated explanation for not coming to his/her assistance. All that high sounding language without even giving him/her some food, clothing, building materials and a “coupla dollars” to put in his/her pocket.

What then is the way ahead for The Bahamas if, because of its high per capita income, it cannot get the assistance required to deal with the devastation of hurricanes, especially if because of global warming and climate change they continue to wreak havoc upon or islands with even more intensity and frequency during the decades coming?

Well, one approach is to seek to secure loans, as indeed is the case in dealing with the devastation of Matthew. However, as Komolafe wisely points out: “While this is a short-term fix, it is simply not sustainable when we consider our financial condition as a nation and the susceptibility of or archipelago to multiple tropical events for six months every year. How much and for how long will we have to borrow to pay for national disasters with our current high debt to GDP?”

What have we done with funds saved from a deliberate policy of self-insurance over the years? There can be not a shadow of a doubt that the observation and pertinent questions of this most thoughtful columnist merit careful and serious consideration by Bahamians.

In light then of the frustration experienced in securing funds from CCRIF and the captioned financial liability of securing large loans for hurricane relief projects, what is the way forward for The Bahamas? The answer is at hand: Establish a national catastrophe self-risk insurance facility adapted to the needs of our young nation. Such a development would, of course, be in line with the long established National Insurance plan. It is submitted, therefore, that there is every reason why such an approach to providing nationwide risk insurance for the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas should be most seriously considered. Bluntly, what is there to stop us from establishing BCRIF, “The Bahamas Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility”?

The late Rev. Dr. Jerry Falwell, prominent Baptist pastor, established a university financed largely by contributions from sympathetic corporate citizens “with deep pockets” as well as rich and poor individuals. Wisely, he secured millions of dollars of insurance coverage so that when he died, the benefits from same were used to liquidate the debts of that institution. Thus, unfettered by debt, Liberty University has flourished and grown to become one of the largest church-owned institutions of tertiary education in the world.

Moreover, there are corporate bodies and churches here in The Bahamas, including the Anglican Diocese, which operate viable self-insurance corporations. Surely, if a single insightful individual or corporate and church body can operate and secure millions of dollars of insurance, how much more capable should a nation such as ours be in operating a multi-million risk insurance facility for the benefit of citizens?

It is not possible here to discuss the details of such a development. However, it is possible to make some pertinent suggestions. It may be organized and operated along the lines of CCRIF. The amount of say $10 million (less than one percent of the budget) allocated from the consolidated fund to such a facility over provision may be made for contributions from the corporate sector and other organizations, including the church. Arrangements should be made for co-insurance or re-insurance with large international insurers such as Lloyds of London. It would not be long before a substantial amount is realized, which can be used to provide relief, especially for those who have no home insurance; to assist those who have inadequate insurance or who may find it challenging to come up with the deductible in order to access amounts due to them; to provide low-cost soft loans for those in need; and just to meet any other emergency requirements for financial assistance which might arise as a result of hurricane damage.

There can be no doubt that a method of national risk insurance using funds saved during times of prosperity for times of adversity is the best way forward for The Bahamas. It is the prudent principle implicit in such proverbs as “a stitch in time saves nine” and Benjamin Franklin’s oft-quoted adage “a penny saved is a penny earned”.

Let us, then, move ahead with all deliberate speed to establish BCRIF, a locally based financial agency supported by re-insurance across the seas, yielding urgently required financial assistance in times of adversity for the benefit of all the people of our beloved Bahamaland.

– Rev. Dr. J. Emmette Weir



