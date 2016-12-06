The Minnis modus operandi

Dear Editor,

Over the last many months on the political front we have seen the systematic dismantling of a once vibrant and alternative party that even became the government. But recently the party has become a shell of itself, because the insecurity of its leader has caused him to surgically remove many who even swore on his behalf. The interesting question is: If the leader threw his loyal followers overboard, what would he do to an ordinary no-name disrespected constituency association executive? He simply has become afraid of his own shadow.

The underhandedness displayed in the FNM with the full blessing and silence of men and women who supposedly had some integrity is baffling. The multiple wounds inflicted on “friends” of the leader is a clear example of what to expect if he were to become the prime minister of these our commonwealth of islands.

Loretta Butler-Turner has been placed in a funny place by being given the nomination for Long Island, only to find through confessions from Tennyson Wells that he was openly galvanizing support for another candidate for Long Island. This is classic nasty underhandedness in broad daylight. Long Island is now being forced to support the party under duress.

All of us know full well that Wells has the full support and encouragement of the leader. The question is, should Butler-Turner expect the party machinery to assist her in the next election? A fool knows the answer. This is so mysterious because Wells is still on his original mission of becoming leader himself. Remember? Dr. Hubert Minnis had better be careful.

On another note, several constituencies are planning a mutiny because the most popular choice of at least three constituencies was dumped for the candidates “selected” by the leader. Never mind that the constituency association presented letters of its choice. Of course the usual practice of the constituency association having a say has been abandoned to “it’s either Minnis’ way or the highway”.

Speaking about the highway, it was Maurice Moore who said that if FNM didn’t support Minnis they could carry their so and so. Needless to say, several key FNMs who have toiled for decades in the vineyards have since “cast their nets” on the other side. They obeyed Moore by simply carrying their behinds elsewhere.

From the looks of things, presently, there is a mass exodus, all expressing the same reason: Minnis is not good for the FNM and definitely not good for The Bahamas.

Now Edison Key, MP for South Abaco, has tasted the wrath of Minnis. According to Key, the disrespect that he experienced has caused him to publicly “tongue lash” Minnis. He and Loretta suffered the same devious underhandedness.

I am now brought to the point I really want to make. If Minnis has a habit of “backstabbing” his own colleagues, on many occasions, what do we expect of him if, God forbid, he is prime minister? The petty mind and vicious nature will be visited on the civil service, governmental agencies and other segments of society, who do not march to his drum now.

If he should become PM there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth – just ask Hubert Chipman and Richard Lightbourn what they think of how they were handled. Their only sin was that they were loyal FNMs, but not loyal to Minnis.

This is why many FNMs are not registering and cannot allow Minnis to completely destroy what once was a strong alternative party. Cecil Wallace-Whitfield would not, and Hubert Ingraham does not, recognize the party today.

Oh, by the way, since Minnis is not an angel, he cannot accuse anyone of anything. Remember, people with glass houses should not throw stones. He that is without sin, cast the first stone. The hypocrite association has too many members.

If you want to make The Bahamas a better place, start with the man in the mirror.

Everyone has a right to his or her own choices. No one has a monopoly on what, how or who to chose.

I expect the weak, cowards and faint at heart to hurl insults, but that’s par for the course. They talked about my best friend from Nazareth the same way, so who am I.

This time, I am laser focused. This is only an appetizer.

– Ivoine W. Ingraham



