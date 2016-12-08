Dear Editor,

I note in yesterday’s journals that Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin announced six new air service contracts for The Bahamas. These countries are relatively wealthy nations that could potentially bring quite a number of new visitors to our shores. They include Qatar, Singapore, New Zealand, Curacao, Brazil and Kuwait. As was noted, Turkey and United Arab Emirates have also recently signed air service contracts.

I read on that, “Under Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Aviation Charles Albury said that the event was a great opportunity for The Bahamas to showcase to the world that it is ‘ready for business’ not only in the aviation sector but also for any type of world class event.” Who are we kidding? Exactly what business is it that we are ready for?

No tourist enjoys coming to a nation that cannot keep power on for 24 hours a day, particularly one in the tropics. I would venture to say that almost every newspaper and social media column with news relevant to The Bahamas for the past several months has a story on the poor performance of BPL/BEC and their duty to provide reliable, consistent electricity. This past week is a perfect example where Sunday’s lengthy blackout hampered many international and national events here, including upsetting those visiting for the 9th International Civil Aviation Organization Air Service Event.

Who are we kidding? The Bahamas is ‘ready for business’?

The prestigious One & Only Ocean Club just fired 61 employees because job responsibilities there weren’t being handled in a manner suitable for a world-class destination. The Tribune noted “the terminations were the result of poor employee performance at the hotel”. The Nassau Guardian reported the “constant complaints from guests about ‘the lack of good customer service’ at the resort”, as stated by Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, was the root of the cause for the terminations.

How about a visitor’s first experience upon arrival into The Bahamas? When driving anywhere (say, from the airport), the roads are so full of potholes one could almost be injured if not seat-belted in. This drive might also include passing the long-embattled Cable Beach resort strip – Baha Mar that has been sitting derelict for over one year and is obviously in need of repairs, not to mention completing and opening.

One might also pass the dump, that often seems to be burning for days on end. Smoke billowing, closing down schools at times and affecting many of the residents in nearby homes is not conducive to showing that a nation is “ready for business”. There has been no reasonable plan proposed to tackle this problem. Nor has there been any effort made to move towards a more eco-friendly approach to waste management. While New Providence may have willing parties to assist with this endeavor, their voices have thus far gone unheard.

And the difficulty in doing business here for foreign entities surely does not invite other corporations or individuals to come and do business here. The Bahamas is rated as a nation that is extremely difficult to engage in for a foreign corporation due to all the red tape, fees, licensing required, approvals, etc.

Who are we kidding? The closed-door approach of the current government in many business deals and quietly signed agreements is most certainly discouraging to both the local populace/businesses and any outside venture interests that may wish to invest in The Bahamas (except perhaps for the Chinese). The lack of transparency and accountability is astonishing. Where has the VAT money gone? What about the summer carnival expenses? How about BAMSI? Employment – or lack there of; extensive travel and unfettered expenses by government officials. I could go on, but it just gets too depressing.

Then there are the unions that are constantly threatening to shut down one thing or another. The most recent I see is BPL’s Clifton Pier plant. Just what we need.

Should a tourist happen to pick up a daily journal or read social media news about The Bahamas, certainly the crime statistics would scare off even the most seasoned traveller.

Who are we kidding? The populace is so upset with the current administration that over 1,000 people chose to march into town on Black Friday (Nov 25) and demonstrate in front of the Parliament buildings. What message does this send to our visitors, particularly those pouring off the many cruise ships in port?

I’m sorry Mr. Under Secretary, but I don’t get it. What is it that we are “ready to do business” in?

– BT



