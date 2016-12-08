A house divided

Dear Editor,

It is so sad to witness the abject melt down of the once fabled Free National Movement (FNM) under the debilitating and slash-and-burn style of leadership by Dr. Hubert Minnis (FNM-Killarney).

When he was first elected many persons, inclusive of myself, held out high hopes for him. Alas, he has proven to be a literal disaster and a whirlwind in a tea cup. The party of Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, Sir Kendal Isaacs and Sir Arthur Foulkes is no more. Minnis and crew have emasculated the party and gutted it like a fish.

The ignoble forced departure of many of its sitting MPs does not bode well for the electoral chances of the FNM in 2017. In fact, on the ground, countless Bahamians are turned off by Minnis’ antics and boorish demeanor. If the FNM were to “win” 10 seats in the general election I would be absolutely surprised and floored. Bahamians are a strange people who, despite our own childish collective behavior sometimes, desire a sense of cohesiveness and stability.

The FNM is not providing either of these and it is not likely that it will get its act together in time for the general election. Edison Key (FNM-Central and South Abaco) has been a fixture in both major parties for eons. Why at his advanced age he is still interested in elective office is beyond me. There must be something sweet about power because few, once elected, ever want to retire with dignity and while there is still time to enjoy family life.

Key said that Minnis is not to be trusted and that Minnis is deceptive in the extreme. In fact, Key stated that he will not run under the FNM banner next year. Bradley Roberts, the best national chairman ever of the iconic and enduring Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), has thrown open the doors of our party to Edison and, once we are returned to office, Key is assured, God willing, of a senior Cabinet position. If the foolish FNM does not want Key, we will take him, again.

Under Minnis the FNM will be wiped out in 2017. That doll house political marauder guised as the DNA (led by boys in short pants and girls in crinoline skirts) has no real traction and will, again, act as a petulant spoiler for the FNM. Minnis is dead set on becoming prime minister, God forbid. The leader of the boys in short pants and the girls in crinoline skirts is an egomaniac and is delusional politically. The rest of the fringe groups and bug-eyed individuals may as well sit small and shut up.

Even as you read this, Minnis is gone as parliamentary leader of the FNM. Loretta and crew are in charge. Wow, what a difference a day makes!

The only realistic path forward is with the PLP. Yes, we are badly flawed and mauled, but we are simply the best and better than all of the rest.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



