Progress in reducing stray animal populations

Dear Editor,

I would like to comment on the noticeable difference in numbers of stray dogs and potcakes that are now on our streets. I just drove by East Bay Street at the foot of the old P.I. bridge. Ten-plus years ago, that area was abounding in potcakes – packs of potcakes – and they often harassed the tourists, who found it to be completely unacceptable and perhaps even dangerous. On numerous occasions my visiting house guests would comment on this and found it very disconcerting. While driving around other areas of New Providence there is a noticeable decline in numbers of these dogs on the streets.

I attribute this improvement to the work of several conscientious and dedicated local organizations – specifically the Bahamas Humane Society and BAARK, as well as the many vets and teams of volunteers who work toward helping our strays and diminishing their populations through spaying and neutering programs and educating our public communities.

Operation Potcake began in 2013 as a five-year commitment, although I would not be surprised if it continues into 2018 and beyond. Through the years, these dedicated people have seen thousands of potcakes and potcats with services being offered free of charge. Dogs and cats (the Operation Potcat program was started in 2015) are sterilized, vaccinated and typically treated for external and internal parasites. The result has been very encouraging. The number of animals on the streets has been drastically reduced and the remaining population has a healthier environment in which to live.

In addition to the spay and neuter programs, there has been an ongoing effort to educate the public regarding kind and humane ways to treat our pets and how and where to seek out proper medical treatment when due.

It is through these efforts that all of us have seen far fewer packs of dogs and stray animals out on our streets. If a stray is reported, often volunteers make every effort to capture it and bring it to a local facility or to a foster home, until a forever home can be found. Please be aware that the Bahamas Humane Society is a no-kill facility, so unless circumstances dictate otherwise, animals are housed there until an adoption can be arranged. Many people work tirelessly to find good homes for these potcakes and potcats.

I write this letter to congratulate these groups of people – particularly the Bahamas Humane Society, BAARK and the host of vets and volunteers who have made all of this possible. It is a win-win situation. Our communities are safer, our pets are safer and our tourists are more comfortable.

Despite these challenging economic times, between hurricanes, the economic downturn and with Christmas fast approaching, I wish that some of you would consider dropping a few dollars if you are able toward these worthy causes. The improvement in all of our day-to-day lives will be noticed by all – our two-legged and four-legged friends.

– BT



