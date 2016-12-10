Dear Editor,

As the executive director of The Sycamore Club, a non-governmental civic organization, me and my colleagues are deeply concerned with the pathetic state of the opposition in our wonderful nation. Democracy demands the existence of alternative viable political parties. The recent coup d’etat against the hapless Dr. Hubert A. Minnis by his former parliamentary colleagues signaled the end game for the FNM as we commonly know it.

Minnis and his handful of supporters are left holding an empty bag, politically speaking. The emergence of this “new” parliamentary caucus led by Loretta Butler-Turner, et al, has its work cut out for it. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is cohesive and well oiled as the general election approaches. The big question is whether or not the “gang that could not shoot straight” will be able to do it right in time for the upcoming general election.

The FNM is now splintered into two warring camps on the same side of the river. Edison Key said a few days ago that Minnis was deceptive and not to be trusted. Loretta said ahead of the convention that the process was corrupted in Minnis’ favor. Chipman said that Minnis did not tell him about the hurricane relief supplies. Theo does not appear to “know” or to “care” about what is going on. Richard is not to be taken lightly, despite the color of his skin and his gentle demeanor.

Only an act of God will now be able to dislodge the PLP from office in 2017. We will take on and defeat all comers. It does not matter if they come one by one or collectively. The PLP is the clear choice for the people of this wonderful nation as we leap into 2017.

There is lose talk about the newly minted leader of the opposition seeking an accommodation with the organization of boys in short pants and girls in skirts by appointing two of the juveniles therein to the Senate and to shadow committees. Well, after we roll out more of our progressive and nation-building initiatives and execute “The Bahamian Contract”, they will all be swept away by the waves of history.

Me and my colleagues in The Sycamore Club have long held that the PLP is the best choice for Bahamians at this time. The mega-egos and the bloated political ambitions of Loretta, et al, will make it impossible for opposition forces and hidden hands to come to a rational coalition anytime soon. Loretta is now the leader of the opposition. She is a mere hand throw away from the possibility, no matter how remote, of becoming the first female prime minister appointed or elected to office on her own merits.

Is there a single sensible Bahamian who would be or could be so foolish as to believe that she will embrace a political “snake” to her bosom? We think not. When he was with Hubert Ingraham, he was ticked off because “my talents were not being utilized”. Does he believe that Loretta, after making mincemeat out of Dr. No, will throw him a political lifeline?

She should also keep a wary, jaundiced eye or two on Edison Key. He, obviously, commands strong political support in South Abaco and loves the trappings of power, perhaps even more so than Perry Gladstone Christie, our benign and “live and let live” prime minister. Key is really a PLP and Loretta and crew must fully understand this. We who are in the PLP and are its political allies would welcome Key, once again, back home.

The oxymoron of a political jungalist, Renward “LOI” Wells, is worst than his real leader, Dr. Andre “2000” Rollins. Rollins says he’s rolling with Loretta. She is the same colleague, now his leader, who slapped the hell out of him on parliamentary grounds. Now that Loretta has “sucker punched” Dr. No, she must also watch out for the slippery elements within her rump opposition party. It is our hope that she does not find reason to slap out Rollins again.

The coup has been executed and Loretta now has to find the courage to tote the load that she has sought for so long. Whether or not she is able will determine her success at the polls next year. The Sycamore Club and the PLP are not worried about the opposition. We are about the business of the people.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



