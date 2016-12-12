BPL is a failure

Dear Editor,

Last year at our annual condo association meeting, members vigorously debated whether to purchase a generator or to do other major necessary property upgrades. We reasoned that with the new management company at the helm of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, soon regular power outages would be a thing of the past and there would be little need for a generator. We decided to spend our resources on the other property improvement – big mistake!

Bahamas Power and Light has been a major disappointment; a disaster. It is too painful to discuss the post-Hurricane Matthew performance. My area was without power for 17 days. Major business districts such as Palmdale and Thompson Boulevard were without power for two or more weeks. This has never happened in the 50 years that I have lived on New Providence.

Only at the height of summer had we ever experienced so many power cuts for such lengthy periods. This is our winter. Few Bahamians are using their air conditioning units or have their refrigerator thermostats on maximum cooling levels. One would presume that the power demand is moderate to low. Why, then, can BPL not keep the lights on? Has BEC’s plant facility deteriorated that much in the brief period they have been managing it? Did they not know the full extent of BEC plant’s condition and are now overwhelmed by unforeseen challenges? Do they consider us third world, so therefore this level of service should be acceptable to us? Or, is it sheer incompetence?

Whatever the reason for their deplorable performance, they have disappointed the Bahamian people, and we should not have to continue to tolerate this level of third-rate service. Bahamians have always been aware that BEC has a capacity problem. If BPL was not going to improve upon this, what was the point of them taking over? It would have been preferable to leave it in the hands of Leslie Miller and Kevin Basden. Frankly, at least from the consumer’s perspective, they were doing a far better job.

Regarding BPL’s failures, perhaps it is a situation of it will get worse before it gets better. I do not know, and they have not adequately communicated to the Bahamian consumer, so we are left figuratively and literally in the dark. What I do know is when one fails to perform satisfactorily on his job, he should be terminated. I do not know BPL’s probation period, but it seems to me that the government, for the sake of the people, should consider rescinding BPL’s contract.

– Frustrated Consumer



