Thoughts on The Bahamas

As Bahamians we all have a stake in making the quality of life in our country better – in ridding it of crime and corruption and fear and bringing it that much nearer to being truly paradise. Do we do enough or do we hold back?

This comes to mind because I’d come across wisdom that I’d keep to myself or that I’d share with my daughters alone or with them and a few friends, thinking that that is sufficient.

Are we keeping what is better, what is best to ourselves though or for our families, and leaving what is left and who is left to go to the dogs when we can each, when we can all have much more impact for the better upon the entire body politic, upon the entire Bahamian family?

What is The Bahamas, you see, we own collectively? I am in Africa where, God willing, I will be spending my third Christmas away from Bay St. and Junkanoo.

That is certainly not easy to be away, or to stay away, from. I own three lots on Exuma that I am wishing I were able to sell to sustain me for $100,000, but how much are they worth at present? Has their value appreciated to this amount or to what amount?

You see what is happening in our country generally affects the value of all the land, all the houses and all our lives.

We cannot therefore sit back and let whatever happens happen. Wherever and whenever we can we need to be up and doing something.

I love the spirit of Gilbert NMO Morris, who is, without end, attempting with his writings, his intellect and wisdom to raise consciousness and to enlighten.

The benefits you see are for us all to divide and to enjoy like a cake when there is a wedding or a birthday to celebrate.

