Real property tax declarations for 2017, and public disclosure?

Dear Editor,

The Tribune published recently a legal notice to real property holders. It requires us, among other things, to file with the chief valuation officer (CVO) a form of the particulars of the property we hold to enable the CVO “to compile and maintain accurate assessment lists, and such owner shall declare to the correctness of such return before an authorized person”.

The purpose of this list is to enable the CVO to re-assess property for real property tax next year.

But what is the value of our property in a country where:

• The economy is depressed.

• We are still recovering from the damage of Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin.

• The power fails on a regular basis.

• Smoke from the dump can engulf a good part of New Providence.

• Corruption, crime and taxes are at an all-time high.

• The ease of doing business or getting a job is at an all-time low.

• The government is in contempt of court orders.

• The emails of private citizens are exposed in Parliament.

• The government puts the people’s NIB money into the failed Bank of The Bahamas to keep it afloat.

• The government fails to account for how public money is spent and attacks the auditor general.

• The carnival is over and the public deficit is taking us to the edge of the cliff.

In the interests of the rule of law and leveling the playing field, we have to ask our members of Parliament:

• When are all of you going to comply with the provisions of the Public Disclosure Act?

• When are you going to file with the Public Disclosure Commission the value of the assets you have, for each year you have had a seat in Parliament?

• When is the prime minister going to ask the attorney general to take action on the list of MPs who have not filed disclosures?

We are asking you, our elected representatives and law-makers, to lead the way.

We are asking you to step up and in good faith observe our laws for the sake of the public you were elected to serve.

We respectfully ask you prime minister, Cabinet ministers, members of Parliament and senators to meet your obligations under the Public Disclosure Act, and disclose a list of the value of assets you hold – for every year you have had a seat in Parliament.

Please show us you can lead by example.

– Leandra Esfakis



