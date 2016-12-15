The seven should be expelled

Dear Editor,

I am an FNM supporter and I have been since the late Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield’s “Free at Last” speech at convention in the early 1970s.

I have followed with interest the actions of the “Dissident Seven” FNMs in wresting leadership of the opposition in the House of Assembly from Dr. Hubert Minnis, leader of the Free National Movement, and I make the following observations.

Immediately following their action, Minnis, as leader of the FNM, requested the “Dissident Seven” to resign from the party. They exercised their right not to resign and stated that they will remain FNM. However, notwithstanding the constitutionality of their action in the Lower House, by proceeding to appoint the leader of the DNA to the Senate in his capacity as such leader and as leader of the opposition’s business in the Upper House, the “Dissident Seven” have thereby purported to take the FNM into a de facto coalition with the DNA without the requisite sanction of the council or convention of the FNM.

Whatever the merits or demerits of their actions hitherto, the “Dissident Seven’s” subsequent and unauthorized coalition with the DNA amounts in itself to a treason against the FNM. Not only are they now subject to disciplinary action, they merit immediate expulsion and the party must act. As my late mother would have said, they have committed “self-suicide”.

– Cedric Parker



