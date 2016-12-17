The true face of the opposition

Dear Editor,

I would be the biggest fool in The Bahamas if I were to say that the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), my party of choice, does not have serious challenges as we prepare to go into the 2017 general election. There is still an unacceptably high level of crime; the employment statistics remain troubling; our societal order is badly broken; and far too many of our politicians, especially PLPs, have become, apparently, tone deaf when it boils down to the unwashed and forgotten masses.

Yes, there are some of my colleagues in the PLP who, like the ostrich, with its head in the proverbial sand, continue to exist in a state of denial. The people of this wonderful nation are at a crossroads and are hungry for real hope, help and actual deliverance.

The never-ending in-fighting within the Free National Movement (FNM) commenced the very minute that Dr. Hubert Minnis declared: “The Ingraham era is over”. A seasoned and deliberate politician would never have said that, at that raw and emotive time within that party. You simply do not diss a former prime minister and leader of your party like that in public. Minnis is not a natural or even a competent politician, no matter what his flunkies may say or postulate.

Minnis, like a bull in the china shop, has long employed a slash-and-burn sort of leadership style. It would appear that one must always fall into place with his outlandish and diabolical stance on issues of national importance or be relegated to his enemies list. He quickly threw Michael Pintard under the bus after they all met with two outstanding, self admitted street characters, but not before Minnis got his share of the fish. Pintard can’t now expect to be nominated for the post of dog catcher.

Edison Key, regardless of whatever anyone may think about him, is an astute businessman with solid roots in South Abaco. His political base is secure and it is a given, almost, that he will be reelected by a substantial majority if he offers in 2017. Minnis, apparently, backstabbed him with the biggest of the rusty cutlasses, when he sent his lap dogs into the South Abaco constituency to test the waters.

Mind you, this is the same Minnis, who apparently sanctioned Dr. Andre “2000” Rollins to go into Long Island, a few months ago when they were allies, to test the waters. The leader of a real party simply does not do these sorts of things unilaterally and without much deliberation. Politics is war, but in a different form. If my friend is your enemy, then you are also my enemy. This is a core political concept and universal principle.

Minnis, clearly, is not a leader or consensus adherent. He has single-handily decimated the FNM and busted up any semblance of electoral hope which it might have had. Several FNM senators have now resigned, inclusive of Carl “Darth Vader” Bethel (thank God) and the question is: Who will Loretta appoint, and to whom will the appointees owe their loyalty and, more importantly, at what price?

As a constitutional scholar, it is beyond me to rationalize the disjointed state of the so-called opposition. Those who are in that doll house situation are no friends of this wonderful nation. They would appear to be, by their very antics, in hot and naked pursuit of political ascendency, consumed by the same. The Bahamian people are a unique breed. We are passive in many areas, but when it comes down to political leadership, we do not like to see public and acrimonious spectacles being played out too long.

The true face of the opposition has now been exposed to public ridicule. Minnis, a noted surgeon, who, by virtue of his profession, was privileged to deliver more than 5,000 babies. No doubt, after doing so, he may have developed a warped personality, politically speaking. Who knows, perhaps not even Dr. No.

Loretta is the personification of determination, regardless of the consequences. She has either assumed the mantle of national savior, or she might believe that she has an entitlement to national leadership. Who knows?

The others in that entity with the boys in short pants and the girls in skirts are also politically delusional. It has been opined that the moneyed classes, whoever they might be, are poised to financially support a united opposition. In politics, money might play a role, but I submit that in 2017 it will be more of political unity and strategy rather than pure cash (take it, please, from all sides, if offered). The leaders of the opposition cabals are not genuine or sincere people. They could care less about the unwashed masses, which they will use and abuse to defeat the PLP, if it were possible.

The PLP, however, must pull up its socks and get on with the real business of the people. We have no more time to waste. Our core message must get out into the public arena with a vengeance, no pun intended. The message must be urgently sent and actually delivered that “The Bahamian Contract” will be implemented during the first quarter of 2017.

“The Bahamian Contract” is simple: Stand and deliver on the bulk of the electoral promises made in 2012. We all accept that crime is not a political issue, but the PLP administration has the tools and legislative majority to harden the teeth or dentures of the criminal justice system right now, today. The persistent high levels of unemployment will continue until and unless the PLP encourages and facilitates the development and growth of a real entrepreneurial sector within our fragile economy.

Crown land must be freed up incrementally for immediate usage by Bahamians for home construction, at basic cost with complete infrastructure. The Bahamas Development Bank should be combined with a consortium of commercial banks in a public-private sector partnership, free from all overt political interference.

Yes, the PLP will prevail next year, but there is still yet a lot of work that has to be done by us. The true face of the opposition has been exposed and it is still the chore of the PLP to wipe away the tears from every eye, to clothe the naked, to bring sight to the blind (politically) and to feed the hungry.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



