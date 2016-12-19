What will be will be

Dear Editor,

Bahamians have become very exercised by the fracture in the opposition. Loretta Butler-Turner walked away from Dr. Hubert Minnis. She is the opposition leader and has chosen the DNA leader, Branville McCartney, as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Butler-Turner will not be a candidate for the FNM at the general election. The party revoked her Long Island nomination. What will she do? Where will she run? Will she run? Who knows.

What we know for certain today is there is a PLP led by Perry Christie, a DNA led by McCartney and an FNM led by Minnis. There is no need for anyone to be confused. If you like the direction the country is going in, vote for Christie and the PLP. If you don’t, choose either Minnis and the FNM or McCartney and the DNA. That’s it.

When it is all said and done, the Bahamian people will get the government they deserve. If the majority of you like the lousy governance of Christie, then we as a people deserve all the problems that result from that choice.

Be sure to register and vote and make your voice heard.

– Martha S. Greene



