Our current governance

Dear Editor,

The recent occurrences of disruption and conflict amongst and within the three major political parties (yes, I said three, not two) here in The Bahamas have been very disconcerting. What I read in the press and on social media is even more distressing; with the FNM “rebel seven” changing the face of the FNM, the DNA seemingly embracing this change and the PLP taking its usual stance of maliciously criticizing everything while offering no positive solution to anything.

However, what I have read and hear in the media is in direct conflict with what I hear in day-to-day encounters with fellow workers, friends, family and others. Despite what the press may be reporting, I find that people I speak to are all thrilled to see a new face at the helm of the FNM. They anticipate a new vision that will help to move the nation forward. Most are totally disenchanted with the PLP and wish to see the end of its reign. Reference is made to the unending broken campaign and subsequent promises made by the current PM and his party, the precarious financial status of The Bahamas, unemployment, corruption, lack of transparency and accountability, crime, youth education (or lack thereof), endless government waste and needless travel and the list goes on.

While the use of the Bahamian constitution in this manner (removing a party leader through a majority vote of no confidence) may be criticized, it shows the democratic process is being adhered to and, in effect, should reflect the will of the people the party represents. I applaud those who were brave enough to take on this challenge and potentially set a new course for The Bahamas.

It will be a tough road, but if the FNM and LBT can get their act together (which I have no doubt can and will happen after the dust settles), they stand a very good chance of moving this nation forward after a victory at the polls in 2017.

The Bahamas has been in a stagnant state for years with little hope of change. A solid and realistic plan must be drafted and shared. If it appeals to the populace, we may be at the dawn of a new day. What I see out there are people yearning for this change and a new day.

I wish to all happy holidays.

– BT



