The needs of the opposition

Dear Editor,

The Bahamas finds itself in a bit of a quandary. The Bahamian people are tired of the present government but there is no “real” opposition to vote for.

In a previous letter submitted to you several months ago, I suggested that the leader of the opposition should have retired from that position to eliminate the infighting that threatened to destroy the FNM. I also stated that it was the patriotic thing to do, as only a united FNM would be able to oust the PLP. In that same article, I stated that if he would not step down, he would have no one to blame if the PLP won again but himself. Now look at the confusion that has broken out in the FNM.

In my opinion, there is only one way to rout the PLP in this next election, and that is for Minnis to resign as leader and have the deputy leader become leader of the opposition (Peter Turnquest). The new leader of the opposition must then open his arms and welcome Loretta Butler-Turner back into the fold of the FNM and allow her to run in a seat she should be able to win. They must then allow the DNA to have four or five seats uncontested by the FNM. This would allow the DNA, with its limited resources, to survive as a separate party and reunite the FNM under a new leader. The PLP literally would not be able to withstand the tsunami of support for the opposition parties.

The fact is I know that Minnis won't resign. His interest is not in what's best for The Bahamas. His psychotic desire to be the captain of a sinking ship at any price will cost him and this country dearly.

Let's continue to see how this poorly scripted drama unfolds.





– JB







