Rawson Square would have detracted from the We March message

Dear Editor,

I address the following open letter to Ranard Henfield and other organizers of the upcoming historic second installment of the We March movement.

Brother Henfield,

First of all, let me say that I salute you and all the patriotic Bahamians who stand with you, for the courage and strength of spirit that you have all displayed in marching to rescue the future of this country for the benefit of generations of Bahamians yet to come.

It has been a long time coming. In my more-than-40 years of activism in The Bahamas I have never had so much hope for the future as I do now, thanks to the many young Bahamians like yourself who have taken up the challenge of citizen action and declared they will no longer stand by and watch as the country slips into the abyss of lawlessness, petty politics, greed and corruption.

It goes without saying that the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA) is 100 percent behind the We March movement, what it stands for and what it hopes to achieve.

Let me also say that I was very critical of the government’s earlier move to deny We March a permit to march to Rawson Square on January 10, and was overjoyed to learn that you have been granted approval for a new route and destination.

Following the initial denial of a permit, I applaud your courage in insisting that you will march on, regardless.

You have refused to succumb when faced with obstacles, recognizing them instead for what they are – a strong affirmation that your movement is truly a force to contend with.

In this spirit of fortitude and perseverance, you and your group remind me of the nation’s forefathers and so it is truly appropriate that your second march coincides with Majority Rule Day.

I am also very happy to learn that you have rethought your original response to the permit denial, which was to march to Rawson Square regardless.

In my opinion, mingling with the other marchers in the center of town would have been a mistake, as it would have denied our group of thousands the dynamic legitimacy it deserves and would have detracted from the enlightened and crucial messages we will deliver.

Additionally, it would have been a shame to have scared off any of our beloved friends and fellow peaceful marchers for fear of violent encounters with some who may be planted in both groups with the intention of creating havoc.

Finally I feel that Pompey Square is an appropriately meaningful and historic assembly spot and will make this march even more outstanding and momentous than it was already destined to be.

Thanks, my brother.

– Joseph Darville, vice president, Grand Bahama Human Rights Association



