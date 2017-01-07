A view on gambling

Dear Editor,

Recently I read a Guardian news story about the chairman of the DNA, Andrew Wilson, not being allowed to gamble in a local casino. Included in the news story is this incorrect statement: “The Gaming Act stipulates that visitors are permitted to gamble legally but Bahamians are not”. There is no law in The Bahamas that stipulates that visitors are permitted to gamble legally but Bahamians are not.

The truth of the matter is that Wilson was escorted out of the casino because he is a Bahamian resident, not because he is a Bahamian national. Section 50 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act prohibits from gambling in casinos all persons who are work permit holders (non-Bahamians), permanent residents (non-Bahamians), ordinary residents of The Bahamas (Bahamian nationals) and the spouses of these persons. Accordingly, Bahamian nationals who reside abroad and are not married to a person who is prohibited from gambling in local casinos can come home and legally gamble in any casino in this country. Therefore, the reality is that some Bahamians can legally gamble in local casinos, and some Bahamians can’t. And some foreigners can gamble in local casinos, and some foreigners can’t. Why? Simply because the basis for the prohibition is residency, not nationality.

It is ironic that in his quest to gamble in local casinos Wilson is claiming that the constitution gives him a right to the pursuit of happiness. However, the truth is that our constitution grants no right to the pursuit of happiness; and even if it did, the financially reckless and parasitic practice of gambling is not a viable route because more often than not it leads to misery, not happiness.

Former PLP Cabinet minister Rev. Carlton Francis was right when he said that gambling was no way to develop our new nation. His words were true then, and they remain true now. Therefore, the political leaders who legalized casino gambling in The Bahamas, and subsequently web shop gambling, and the church leaders who supported them, failed our nation. The evidence of their failure is obvious to all who have eyes to see.

