Filthy in Nassau

Dear Editor,

It is appalling to drive the streets of Nassau each day and see the vast amount of litter all over our main thoroughfares. This includes East West Highway, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, Sir Milo Butler Highway, John F. Kennedy Drive, Baillou Hill Road, East Street, Kemp Road and Nassau Street. It was bad before Hurricane Matthew but now almost two months later it is worse than ever before.

I wonder whether our prime minister, the minister of environmental health and other members of the Cabinet drive our streets and see what our citizens see. Do they see the litter and how unkempt the roads are? Do they see the tires, bottles, food containers, thrash, dead animals, plastic containers, boxes, trees, abandoned vehicles and other miscellaneous items on our roads, or are they immune to the filth? In fact, on a daily basis you can see trash bags left along our streets for pick up that have been left there for weeks. Do our government officials have the slightest hint of what is happening or do they just not care?

As a tourist destination we pride ourselves in welcoming visitors to our shores. But tell me, have you ever been invited to someone’s house and when you arrive it is filthy? Even if the residents of the home are friendly and inviting you wonder whether they can see what you see. Well imagine people are traveling from all over the globe to visit our country and one of the first scenes they see is trash-laden roads. No matter what else transpires that picture is etched in their memory.

Have we been in this state so long that we do not see how dirty our country has become? Is litter, litter and more litter the new normal? What are we as a nation teaching our children? Just watch our school students when they leave the school premises. They nonchalantly drop litter without even the hint of regret. What a legacy of filth, dirt and litter.

Do we take the exit surveys of our tourists seriously? The surveys are supposed to be used to improve our tourist product. Well, almost every survey comments on the need to improve our cleanliness. What better way for our clients to communicate our deficiencies. They are speaking to us but is anyone listening? Minister of tourism, minister of the environment health services, do you hear what our clients are saying? If you are, what are you doing about it?

There is a need to have someone clean our roads daily. To see the same litter day after day says that we are not serious about the cleanliness of our city. To have garbage bags on the streets for weeks is intolerable. The other destinations we compete against (e.g. Disneyworld) are immaculate on any day at any time of the day. As a country we are so willing to host international competitions, seminars, gatherings, delegations, but what do you think our international guests see when they come here? Worst, what do you think their thoughts are? I’ve heard it said that The Bahamas is a dirty version of Hawaii with no volcanoes, subpar service and overpriced goods.

Why hasn’t the government addressed indiscriminate dumping which has skyrocketed? It seems that the same places are being dumped repeatedly and all we do is allow neglect for numerous months before finally cleaning it up at the urge of countless calls, letters and complaints. But what plan do we have to discourage this abusive behavior. This invites contractors and the like to do it all over again. What about the huge number of derelict vehicles all over the island? Why isn’t the Department of Environmental Health Services doing its job to remove these vehicles?

Dirty beaches! What a scene. Locals populate the beaches and leave food, articles of clothing, dog dung, water containers, etc., all over our beautiful beaches. Rodents have populated unchecked. How long Mr. Minister of Environmental Health do we have to wait for your action? Stop talking and get to work.

What about our tourist attractions? The Queen’s Staircase is in dire need of renovations. The “66 steps”, as it is commonly referred to, is visited by many tourists and it does not leave a positive impression. When you visit, the rank scent will be the first thing to hit you in the face and then the untidiness adds insult to injury. What is the plan?

We must find a way to teach our children not to litter and punish our adults who engage in this behavior. This is the only way the “litter gene” will be extinguished. Being clean should give a sense of pride and the opposite should be scorned, reprimanded and ostracized.

Would somebody consider the idea of commissioning environmental police officers and a court dedicated to environmental issues? These are police officers whose primary responsibility is the environment. They would deal with dumping, litter, protected areas, lakes, beaches, etc. One may say that it may be too many resources placed in this area. But, it is an area that can yield returns right away with the satisfaction of our visitors, the pride of our inner city communities and re-instilling in our youngsters the adage “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”. This will hopefully change the mindset of a generation.

Let’s get creative. For example, place a camera at popular dumping sites and catch the dumpers red-handed since we know the sites. We also know that most dumping takes place under the cover of darkness. All it takes is patience, diligence, prosecution and time to eradicate this behavior.

– A concerned citizen of our beloved country



