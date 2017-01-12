Majority Rule Day march ill-conceived

Dear Editor,

David Copperfield is one of the greatest illusionists to ever live. He, in my view, has been equaled by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts and the PLP. I will explain.

The Majority Rule Day march, the one organized by Roberts and the PLP, will go down in history, once it is told correctly, as one of the most shameful political tactics ever devised by any government of The Bahamas. Its divisive intent has cut at the heart and soul of many “normal thinking” Bahamians.

This march was never intended to happen. In fact, the plan for the march was only conceived as a counter measure to the organizers of We March Bahamas, who had planned a protest march for the Majority Rule Day holiday.

We March Bahamas organized a march called the Black Friday March last year to bring light to all the evil and corrupt practices of successive governments. It was a resounding success as Bahamians attended in impressive numbers. Their plan for a second march on Majority Rule Day did not sit well with the governing PLP.

The government went as far as to change the majority rule public holiday date, which in my view was a bold and outlandish attempt to diminish the support for the We March Bahamas organizers. They even denied them a permit to assemble in Rawson Square, which in my view is a national atrocity. But the governing party’s tactics failed miserably.

Bahamians by nature are very good at accepting corporate malfeasance and political corruption. We are very passive. I believe this is changing. On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, thousands of Bahamians voiced their frustration and marched against a plethora of issues that successive governments seem to have no concern in fixing. Community activist Sparky said the We March Bahamas crowd looked like termites eating up the road.

Roberts and the PLPs mode of operandi to continually deceive Bahamians has been mastered and perfected, especially during this term in office. Roberts, is by far the most tactful politician in recent memory. He has written the book on public relations and I am sure he must have several degrees in spin doctoring.

He continues to confuse the minds of those who cannot see through the fog for themselves, albeit there are some who just don’t want to see.

He is an illusionist, much like David Copperfield.

Despite his best efforts, he didn’t fool the thousands of Bahamians who marched with We March Bahamas, whose march in my view was conceived from an honest and pure nationalistic point of view to bring more light to our ineffective ways of governance. Roberts and the PLPs Majority Rule Day march was only born after they realized that Bahamians would protest against them on a much larger stage during the Majority Rule holiday. If the PLP had plans to march for the 50th anniversary Majority Rule Day, they would have advertised this long before We March Bahamas planned their event. They continue their policy of showmanship, creating illusions and this has sadly left many Bahamians unable to decipher what is real from unreal; what is good from evil. Their decision to organize their march was divisive in nature, by all accounts ill conceived and a most shameful act.

– Dehavilland Moss



