Things that really matter

Dear Editor,

There has been much speculation and some bogus analysis of the size of the two marches conducted on Majority Rule Day. I marched with the group that left Windsor Park and congregated at Southern Recreation Grounds. The other group marched from Arawak Cay and was led by persons who are known to be inimical to the cause of the PLP and right-thinking Bahamians. The other grouping was all about celebrating majority rule and connecting to our traditional roots.

Both marches attracted thousands of adherents and supporters of assorted causes. Majority Rule Day is supposed to be recognized as a national celebration, but it is unfortunate that it has been hijacked, big time, as a political football by those who are delusional about the significance and import of the same. Some of them will never be able to wrap their heads around the fact that the majority of people in our wonderful nation are negroid. It is what it is.

Pundits, including those who telephoned into Real Talk Live Prime Time, the radio talk show I am privileged to host on More 94.9FM, have contrasted the size of the marches. Some say that the other grouping was larger. Others say that the Majority Rule Day march and rally, headlined by all Bahamians, inclusive of the PM, Cabinet and parliamentarians was larger. Size, I am sure, is important but the message that is being delivered is more important, in my submission.

The salient questions are: What are the objectives of the other grouping? Is it that they wish to destabilize the current administration for purely political reasons? And, of course, who are funding them? Is it possible that residents and foreigners from western- and eastern-based enclaves are propping the group up?

This so-called grouping, I am convinced, is the alter ego of the FNM. It is a known fact that one of the organizers, a noted lawyer currently under an appeal issue, and the other one, an alleged surrogate of the doll house party, are hell-bent on getting elected to Parliament, which is fine with me. I say fine with me, if you are man or woman enough to reveal and declare your political agenda.

The FNM and Minnis are impotent and have absolutely no clue as to what they are all about, if anything, and have yet to flesh out a vision plan for the nation. The doll house cabal is a mixed bag of political rejects, hacks and wannabe politicians. LBT and her six midgets, inclusive of those who are on the way out, will be culled, politically, and are now seen as damaged goods.

The PLP, which I totally support, is the best choice for our wonderful nation at this juncture. Yes, the administration has made a tremendous number of missteps, but they were either benign or without malice. There are many things that I do not like at this juncture but we must ask ourselves: What are the alternatives?

Hydra, a fabled Greek monster, is alive and well in the form of the disjointed and leaderless opposition forces. The hidden hands and puppet masters are also in play. I submit that there are some foreigners in our midst aided by home-grown politicians, well known to us from way back then when the U.S. State Department had them on financial sinecures.

There are others, with deep pockets, who realize that Minnis is not the right man for the job so they are propping up legal eagles and others to “rent”, allegedly, people who might have nothing else better to do. This is so transparent that even a visually impaired person, with all due respect, is able to see the other marchers for what they are.

I am happy that time is winding down for the general election. The Bahamas needs to get on with its business and that business is that of the people. The PM, as usual, gave a great and motivating speech at Southern Recreation Grounds. I told him, however, that a simple speech, no matter how flowery, would not cut it this time around unless the PLP administration ramps up its marketing and propaganda apparatus.

Yes, size, I am sure matters. But, it is what is placed in the collective pot that is of more importance. The PLP is on a mission and it must do what is right for all Bahamians. There is no more time for apparent arrogance and bull skating by too many members of Cabinet and Parliament. The general election is ours to lose.

To God then, in all things, the Majority Ruler, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



