Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

We do not feel safe

Published: Jan 13, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Dear Editor,

I don’t know about the rest of the population but I take cold comfort in the figures from the police commissioner and the attorney general, which are apparently given to make us feel safer. Unfortunately as I and some of my friends have been robbed in public parking lots in broad daylight, and some of my acquaintances have been terrified and injured in home invasions, we need to hear more than statistics.

We need to hear that the parties in power and the parties seeking power have a feasible plan to fight the scourge of crime gripping The Bahamas. Only then would we be able to feel safe leaving or remaining in our homes which are now better barricaded than the Bastille.

– Jeanne Thompson


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

.

Quick Links