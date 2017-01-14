A golden opportunity squandered

Dear Editor,

January 10, 2017 marked the golden anniversary of Majority Rule in The Bahamas. Today my heart is terribly pained. It is aching to the point of virtually breaking – the reason being we have carelessly, recklessly and sacrilegiously squandered a golden opportunity.

For some mysterious reason known only to God, we have effectively dismantled one of the greatest national opportunities available to us in 50 years. We all accept the truths that “in unity there is strength” and “a house divided against itself cannot stand”, but somehow because of a perceived need to gain some political advantage we have squandered a golden opportunity.

God must be shaking his head in disbelief. But yes, it has happened. On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Bahamians squandered a golden opportunity to unite at a time when unity might have been the catalyst to prevent The Bahamas from plunging over the national precipice to an inevitable destruction. I have prayerfully spent considerable time contemplating whether I could have done more to prevent this national catastrophic tragedy of disunity experienced on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

The call to unity was outrightly rejected. The call to come together in prayer and thanksgiving was ignominiously ignored by our leaders. The Bible says “fear not”, but my heart is fearful for my country’s future and the future of my children and grandchildren. So please forgive me if in the future I do some things that appear to be out of character; it would be because I am afraid for the future of my country and my descendants.

Thus, like Martin Luther of the Protestant reformation, I declare, “Here I stand, I can do no other; may God help me.”

– Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, leader, The Gatekeepers



