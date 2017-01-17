Date:
Sour grapes

Published: Jan 17, 2017

Dear Editor,

Sour grapes?

Three months after Category 4 Hurricane Matthew passed through The Bahamas, Flamingo Gardens Park still has not been fully restored.

The fence by the softball field remains on the ground and both dugouts need to be rebuilt.

Contracts are being given out left, right and center by the Ministry of Works. Can’t Dr. Daniel Johnson, who is the minister of youth, sports and culture intervene?

And by the way, Sir, even though your party did not see fit to offer you as a candidate in the upcoming 2017 general election, you are still the member of Parliament for the area. I hope this is not a case of sour grapes.

 

– Dehavilland Moss


