I did not try to return

To avoid giving credence to the babble that sometimes masquerades as truth, I generally ignore misstatements and inaccurate statements in the media that deal with me.

But an assertion made by your editorial writer in this morning’s paper (Monday, January 16, 2017) went beyond the pale. The editorial says: “Ingraham [and his supporters] gave serious consideration to a leadership bid at the FNM convention last year.”

I cannot speak for what “supporters” may have done, but I never considered such a proposal.

On a weekly, if not daily, basis someone calls me by telephone or drops by to see me in my office to lament either the state of our country or the state of my party. Invariably they exhort me to reconsider my retirement from frontline politics.

I listen patiently and then repeat that my decision to retire from frontline politics following the defeat of my party at the 2012 general election is final.

I have never revisited the decision nor contemplated revisiting it. That is the truth, plain and simple.

I repeat for the benefit of your editorial writer, in the simplest language possible: I have retired from frontline politics. I have not sought nor considered returning to frontline politics since May 2012, and will not give the matter any further consideration.

I recall on more than one occasion reflecting publicly on the shelf life of politicians. My position is recorded in an interview I gave to the Bahamas Handbook in 2010. In that interview Tosheena Robinson-Blair recorded my words: “I only want to serve as long as the people of Abaco or the people of The Bahamas think I should serve.

“My departure now is, quite frankly, in the hands of the people. Whenever that time comes I would embrace it, accept it and express my gratitude. I won’t be like other people, angry and vex. The public was very good to me. If they decide, ‘Well Hubert, we had enough of you, time for you to go,’ I’ll say thank you very much.”

I was privileged and honored to be chosen by the good people of North Abaco to represent them in the House of Assembly for 35 years. I was humbled and honored to be chosen by the Free National Movement to hold the position of leader for a total of 19 years.

I am grateful to the Bahamian people who made me prime minister of The Bahamas for 15 years in three non-consecutive terms in office. I accepted the verdict of the Bahamian electorate in May 2012. I am and will remain retired.

– Hubert A. Ingraham




