Political thunder and lightning

Dear Editor,

With the recent convention press briefing for the upcoming national Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) convention, our members and core supporters have been called to prepare for the mother of all political campaigns within a few short months.

I am the first to castigate my party for its horrible and sad marketing and propaganda efforts, such as they would have been, over the past several years. We could have and should have done better to get our message and achievements out into the public domain. It would appear that many in leadership within the party assumed that Bahamas Information Services (BIS) and the mainstream media would have assisted us in doing so. How naive and juvenile!

The mainstream media, by its editorials and self-righteous drivel, is clearly against this most progressive administration for whatever nebulous and fleeting “allegations” and “mismanagement” they have accused it and the party of. It does not appear to matter that the gold rush ushered in several financial and societal initiatives.

For many years the so-called numbers business was unregulated and incapable of being policed. Huge profits were being made by the operators with impunity and without directly contributing a dime (apart from salaries, utility payments and related expenses) into the Consolidated Fund. Many individuals who would have won large sums of money, in some cases, could not get paid or even locate the corporate structure of the particular web shop. Today, we have a completely different regime.

Minor operators who would have had fiscal challenges have been weeded or bought out. Millions are now flowing and there are strict regulations and laws in place to protect the client base and to ensure that funds are available for all sorts of nation building initiatives and programs. Thousands of hard-working Bahamians, especially the females, are in the industry. Winners are guaranteed payment and no one, including police officers, has to look over his or her shoulders.

The PLP since 2012 has done a yeoman’s job in restructuring the economy and facilitating job creation. We met an unemployment level hovering above 15 percent. Checks had been issued by the treasury which had to be placed on hold for funds to be generated. Road repairs, except for the major corridors, were off the chart due to funding and a total lack of focus. Not so today. There is still much work to be done on the infrastructure, but things will proceed smoothly over the next few weeks.

The PLP has also taken concrete steps to usher in a national health initiative. Detractors scoff at the time it is taking to bring it into play. If we had done nothing, like they did, I could understand the rational. Talk is cheap, they say, but money buys land. I predict that before Valentine’s Day, we would have rolled this most important societal public initiative out, big time. Medical issues, especially the chronic ones, are debilitating to the national productivity levels and economic viability of our bottom line. People are obliged to chose between paying for and maintaining private health insurance at exorbitant costs or dying as “burdens” to the state.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force have both been beefed up and they are performing well. Immigration is on the move even though there is still too much red tape for people of color and from countries other than the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and other parts of Europe. There are too many persons who were born in this country but, after decades and years after attaining the age of 18 years of age, they are still not able to register as citizens or residents. This is dead wrong and inhumane in the extreme.

The PLP has a lot more work to be done and it must find the willpower and funding to do it now or we could lose at the next poll. The FNM is doomed to failure under the troika of Minnis, Collie and Bethel. The doll house party, with the boys in short pants and girls in skirts, is so clownish that it need not bring in any more political clowns and jokers, like Loretta “The Bumbler” Turner and crew. Gregory “Moonbeam” Moss is another one who is so full of it that he is bursting at the seams. I really feel sorry for my homeboy from Fox Hill, John “Deluded” Pinder.

In a few short weeks there will be thunder and lightning, politically speaking. There will be no cake walk, however, and the PLP has its work cut out for it. We are, however, in the midst of a meltdown by the so-called opposition forces. In a democracy, a strong opposition is always to be preferred. LBT et al are floundering. She is not a substantive leader who has a vision. In fact, she is consumed by lust for power, as is that other one appointed (could not secure a seat) by her to a vague and meaningless post.

The PLP could have and should have done better over the last four years or so. There are no excuses save for the broke treasury which we met in place in 2012. The rest of the disappointments of our people must fall, squarely, at the feet of the gold rush administration. When you look around, however, the PLP is still the best choice.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



