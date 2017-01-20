Open letter to MPs on Freedom of Information Bill

Dear members of Parliament,

We, as 20 civil society and private sector industry groups, with an estimated collective membership of over 100,000 private and corporate citizens, are writing to you once again concerning a strong and fair Freedom of Information Act for The Bahamas (FOIA). We are very glad that the long-awaited 2016 draft FOIA was tabled in Parliament by the minister of education, science and technology on December 14. This key piece of legislation is essential to ensuring transparency, accountability and public participation in the governance of The Bahamas, a goal that you, as an elected representative of the people of your constituency, undoubtedly share.

However, upon review of the bill, we have discovered that, of the 30 recommendations provided by our collective organizations, only seven have been included. While we are appreciative that these items were added to the bill, we feel that not enough has been done to ensure that the FOIA reflects the public’s right to access of information. Three examples of important points that were not included are as follows:

• The selection process for the information commissioner in the bill is not independent of political influence. To avoid bias, we recommend that the position should be selected through a selection committee involving government, opposition and members of civil society.

• The bill does not provide sufficient access to information about entities and bodies that receive substantial public funding. Our recommendation is that the definition of “public authorities” which are subject to the bill should be expanded to include all bodies “owned, controlled or substantially financed by the government from public funds”, such as the BEST Commission.

• Time limits outlined in the bill favor the government and can act as deterrents for those seeking information. We recommend that wait time for responses and the 30-year period for information to be declassified should be shortened.

For your convenience, we have done a thorough point-by-point review of the consolidated list of our submitted recommendations against the most recent 2016 draft that was tabled. Please find attached this document for your reference. We hope that it will aid you as you read over the 2016 FOIA draft and prepare your comments for debate.

Additionally, over 1,500 letters have been sent from citizens directly to their members of Parliament in the past month asking for inclusion of these recommendations. As a follow-up, citizens from your constituency will be reaching out in the coming weeks to meet with you and further discuss the recommendations and their importance to ensuring a strong and fair Freedom of Information Act.

On behalf of the over 100,000 Bahamians that make up our collective members, we ask that when the FOIA Bill is debated in Parliament, you speak out for inclusion of these recommendations. Providing Bahamians with the fundamental human right of access to information regarding governmental spending and decisions will benefit us all and The Bahamas for generations to come. We remain confident that you will see the vital importance of this matter and act accordingly.

If you have any questions about the recommendations, please do not hesitate to contact us at lemarque.campbell@citizensforabetterbahamas.org or maubry@orgbahamas.com.

Thank you for your ongoing service to our country.

– Citizens for a Better Bahamas

We the People

Civil Society Bahamas

Our Carmichael

ReEarth

Grand Bahamas Human Rights Association

Bahamas Press Club

Bahamas Bar Association

Organization for Responsible Governance

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation

The Abaco Chamber of Commerce

Save The Bays

The Nassau Institute

The Bahamas Federation of Retailers

The HeadKnowles Foundation

Waterkeepers Bahamas

It’s Our Turn

Grand Bahama Human Rights Association

Young Marine Explorers

Rise Bahamas



