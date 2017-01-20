Just breed

Dear Editor,

So stunning to hear a Christian priest say that black Bahamians breed too much. Sounds like something the “massa” would say about his slaves. I didn’t realize we were still a plantation nation.

I wonder, though, what is the Christian church doing to stop all this breeding by black Bahamians? Is it teaching birth control in Sunday and sabbath school? Is the church giving condoms to its teenage members? Is it giving condoms to the older generation of men who like sweet young things? Or is the church still teaching that dumb story about being fruitful and multiplying? The church says be fruitful and multiply but when its members have “too many children”, they are told they are breeding too much. No wonder today’s youth don’t know if they’re coming or going.

Then there is the problem of “the cycle of poverty. The rich get richer and the poor get children”. I guess in this instance “the rich” means the Christian church. All that money the church is making from tithes and love offerings, time for the church to beat poverty by getting up off those billions it’s been hoarding and stop poverty and ignorance now.

That’s the real problem. The church doesn’t want to take responsibility for its years of keeping the masses ignorant and now its wrong teachings have come back to bite it. Too bad, so sad. The church has failed in its responsibility to educate its members and is now blaming its members for something the church should have done something about a long time ago.

What the Christian community needs to do is stop giving tithes and extra monies to the church until the church gets its act together. That better happen soon. Christianity isn’t the only game in town.

– Kirk Catalano



