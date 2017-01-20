Palacious should apologize

Dear Editor,

It is with very deep disappointment and dismay that I note the media reports of comments included in an address given by Archdeacon James Palacious on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

This unfortunate address was delivered to participants of the 50th Anniversary Majority Rule Day Parade as they assembled at the historic Southern Recreation Grounds following the parade. Palacious was quoted as saying “black people breed too much”. To date the report has not been refuted.

This comment was extremely offensive and was made at the wrong time, to the wrong audience, at the wrong place and by someone perhaps representing the wrong organization to speak at such an occasion. The comment obviously lacked the historical, cultural, economic, social, religious and political knowledge, awareness and sensitivity expected from one of the archdeacon’s stature.

I have known Palacious for many years, and would not have expected the comment to emanate from him, particularly on an occasion that was of such awesome pride and dignity for black people, who make up the overwhelming majority of the nation’s population.

Given this posture, I can only then assume that Palacious suffered an immense lapse of judgment and that he would now do the right thing and make a public apology. He has given much to The Bahamas, and I am convinced that he has more to give as we seek to move our nation forward.

– Rev. C.B. Moss



