Voter apathy, pt.

Dear Editor,

Proverbs 14:34, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

The government could save this country and the Bahamian people incredible time, money and frustration if it would only pass a simple resolution to retain all the names from the old register onto the new register. Only persons who would have moved would be required to come in and be transferred. But as usual, we have a government that refuses to listen to the people and must do things its way, irrespective of any one’s suggestions.

The constitution makes it clear that a review by the constituencies commission should be “at intervals of not more than five years”. To date we have exceeded that five-year deadline without constitutional justification, but the government sees no problem with this violation. It now appears that if Bahamians do not register in sufficient numbers to meet the expectations of the prime minister, and the minister with responsibility for elections, there will be no elections.

This mirrors the years of the repeated postponements of the PLP convention. This may seem quite a stretch, but it has been “leaked” to me that this issue of voter registration is a necessary pretext to justify the elimination of the Centreville constituency, which will necessitate the prime minister having to run in a new constituency. The “leak” has it that the PM will run in South Eleuthera. Inquiring minds want to know, but only time will tell.

In a previous article, I submitted several reasons which I believe contributed to voter apathy among Bahamians. Those reasons included:

1. Bahamians generally are disillusioned with all the traditional political parties.

2. Bahamians want a change of government, but feel a sense of frustration because the alternative appears to be much of the same. For example some individuals say the PLP and the FNM are two different sides of the same coin.

3. The current government is mainly and directly to be blamed for the “apathy”.

a. It is the accepted belief that the government uses early voter registration as a pretext to gerrymander the electoral boundaries to its advantage.

b. The Bahamian people are plain tired of politicians telling them what to do, when to do and how to do. Thus Bahamians have decided to register when they are “good and ready”, and not when the politicians say they must.

c. Politicians don’t listen to the people anymore, so the people have decided that they will not listen to the politicians anymore. We still have vivid memory of the referendum and the defiant rejection of the voice of the people.

d. This government drags its feet on everything that is important to Bahamians, but will rush bills and matters that are of concern to foreign entities.

e. Bahamians want to know before they register which constituency they will be expected to vote in; but government is dragging its feet on the report of the boundaries commission, because it believes it is to its advantage.

f. Americans know four years out when the next election will be. In The Bahamas the old and “tired” approach of denying the electorate this vital information until the last possible moment will only work against the PLP government.

4. Bahamians have been desperately searching for a reason to register to vote. It is my belief that we have finally found a viable reason to register. The fractured FNM and the defunct PLP have given hope that there can at last be a new beginning; like the Bible says, “new wine, in new wineskins”.

Thank God for the “rebel” seven.

Bahamians are beginning to believe that a coalition government is possible and that neither the PLP nor the FNM will win sufficient seats in the new Parliament to form the government (as happened in 1967), and independents and third parties will help to form the next government, which will give greater balance and will be to the advantage of the entire Bahamas.

Hopefully the boundaries commission will be allowed to report at the next sitting of Parliament, and we will see Bahamians flocking to register in their thousands because they can see more clearly now that the devastating storm is almost over and a brand new day is dawning.

Let us all pray that by God’s grace that day will come soon.

– Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe, leader, The Gatekeepers



