FNM a shadow of what it once was

Dear Editor,

At the end of last year, seven FNM MPs upheld a vote of no confidence in Dr. Hubert Minnis. According to convention he should have resigned his post as leader of the FNM.

Instead, in a effort to maintain power he defied the honorable commonsense course he ought to have taken. As a result, the FNM as a party remains fractured and impotent, unable to maintain the interest of its core supporters and unable to court independent voters in numbers that would win an election. Additionally, he has shown himself to be selfish and devious: qualities the electorate has come to loathe in its politicians. He represents exactly what the people do not want in their political leaders.

The ineptness and stubbornness of Minnis will only give momentum to a grassroots movement that can and may become political. A movement that has given voice to the ignored frustrations of young voters with no political allegiances.

Time is running out for the opposition to get its act together. If Minnis does not do the honorable thing, the FNM may become a relic of our political past. It is already a shadow of its former self.

– JB



