Dear Editor,

Democracy is a system of government in which all citizens have an equal say in the decision-making process which affects their daily lives. Preferably, this includes equal (and direct) participation in the proposal, development and passage of legislation into law. This also encompasses social, economic and cultural conditions that enable the free and equal practice of political self-determination of a people. Democracy is the “rule of the people”.

Democracy needs righteous, modest, honest and respectful men and women in government to live up to such noble values; men and women who fear God and respect the sovereignty of the Creator and the role of the government, which is charged with the responsibility to provide infrastructure and human resources that understand and are prepared to shoulder this responsibility.

Righteous leadership in a democracy involves men and women who will inspire and encourage a people to discover their gifts and their talents and take on their responsibilities as an independent nation.

Democracy in The Bahamas

Bahamians need leaders who will inspire them to further their educations, to go further and become owners of their major industry, tourism and their natural resources industries.

Bahamians need leadership that loves them and respects the inherent laws of democracy – “by the people, of the people and for the people”.

Bahamians need leadership who will ensure that organizations and systems are in place to guide and maintain the human integrity, recognizing the potentiality of good and evil.

Bahamians need leadership that will protect the rights of Bahamians and after elections know how to build a bridge to a better Bahamas.

Bahamians need leadership that will provide infrastructure, organization and systems to assist in the secondary and collective efforts of the people.

Bahamians need leadership that will provide vision, insight and forecast that includes and speaks to people’s gifts, talents, dreams and aspirations.

Bahamians need visionary leadership that will procure national security and responsibility.

The Bahamas wants a government and leadership which understand that vision is to guide national unity, which understand the need to write the vision, as it allows the framework of the mind to create a mental picture of the purpose of the nation and the contribution of every citizen in the nation.

Bahamians need leadership that understands that unity builds industry and industry builds prosperity.

Bahamians want leadership that will “take off” the colors after the general election and put on the spirit of unity. Unity builds a nation.

Bahamians want leadership that understands that government is an instrument that guides national objectives, for the people to discover and explore their highest potential.

Bahamians want leadership that understands that government is to formulate laws and policies to secure families, and strengthen organizations and institutions to ensure that people are safe and society is regulated.

Bahamians want a government which will regulate the laws to ensure that there are equal rights in society, and laws that apply to all; from personal behavior to societal norms.

– Rev. Dr. Patrick Paul



