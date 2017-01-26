Remove the sidewalks

Dear Editor,

Are you ambulatory? I mean, can you walk? I have never met you, editor, but just for the purposes of this letter I am going to assume that you have use of your legs.

Have you ever been walking downtown with your working legs? If you have, you will notice that there are sidewalks on both sides of Bay Street. That is a good thing. I even notice that the sidewalks were built in such a way so as to accommodate wheelchair-bound individuals. I see them strolling down Bay Street in their motorized chairs having themselves a “good old time”.

At designated points the sidewalk heights move from (approximately) four to six inches above the road down to even with the road. Whoever thought of that idea should get a raise. What I do not like, though, is that these wheelchairs cannot cross the street at any point along the sidewalk (like their walking counterparts). They have to go to selected areas then cross the street. Is that fair to them? Just because I can walk, I can cross the street where I want? Something needs to be done about that.

What about the rest of the island? I don’t know about the rest of the country. Have you noticed sidewalks around this little town? They are almost always four to six inches above the road. Why is that? Do you mind if I venture a guess? I believe that these sidewalks are that high because the government wants to discourage cars and different vehicles from inadvertently rolling up on the sidewalks thereby endangering the lives of pedestrians. That makes sense. But I have also noticed something else. With sidewalks made of a different material (concrete) or a different color than the road, even if the sidewalk is level with the road, motorists still do not venture on to the sidewalk. They recognize that, that area is reserved for pedestrians and they stay on the road. It is only during extreme circumstances that they navigate off the road (even with four- to six-inch sidewalks).

Now, since Nassau is a small city with precious little space to “play” with, don’t you think that it should be incumbent upon the government to come to some sort of compromise as far as these sidewalks are concerned? As it stands now, Bahamians still park their cars on these high sidewalks in extreme circumstances thereby putting their cars in jeopardy. If the sidewalks were even with the road and were made of a different material (or painted a different color), and circumstances dictate that people park on the sidewalk, then we would find that traffic flow would improve along those roads with a major function going on in that specific area. We would also find that wheelchair-bound individuals would not have to roll their chairs on the side of the sidewalk thereby endangering their lives and hindering traffic flow.

So, would you join me in convincing the government to reconstruct all of these high sidewalks throughout the country so that The Bahamas would be a more civilized place to live?

I’ll tell you one thing, reconstruction would put more people to work.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



