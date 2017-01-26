The undemocratic PLP way

Dear Editor,

Recently, one of our talented and beautiful young Bahamian professionals, Dionne Benjamin-Smith, said in a Facebook post that she hates when some people refer to election-time as the “silly season”.

What she meant, I presume, is that since election-time concerns serious matters of national importance, it, therefore, by definition, cannot be silly – or should not.

While I agree with her insight, election-time has been nominated by that trite name because of the silly things some people do just to taste, hold on to or become the lackeys for power.

This brings me to my point. My friends, fellow Bahamians, let us find our conscience: For what the PLP is doing to Alfred Sears is not just silly. It is abusive, shamelessly undemocratic and a disgrace!

And what is Alfred’s sin?

He served his country as attorney general and minister of education. He served his party with loyalty and grace. He looked around his country and decided that he would like to lend his vast and considerable skills and experience to leading his party to what he proposed would be a more sustainable path to economic and social development. For that, he is not only being merely opposed in normal political terms, but, by his own party, he is being maligned, abused, disgraced and treated as a pariah.

Here is the silly thing: We all know it’s nearly impossible for him to win. Why?

Though Sir Lynden Pindling assured that he had the majority of stalwart councilors, it is reported that Perry Christie has multiplied their number, and that only he really knows who and how many there are. It is also reported that some such stalwarts have been “installed” just days before the actual voting. This is woefully undemocratic, which is why, I presume, that many PLP ministers who grumble silently about Christie, never form the courage to challenge him.

It is true that Alfred Sears and I are from different political parties, but Alfred Sears is a deserving, qualified, competent, patriotic and dedicated Bahamian servant, who is being destroyed by his own PLP in the same manner that this PLP sought to destroy Carlton Francis, Sir Randol Fawkes and countless others.

A man can be a champion because he has no competition; or he can be a champion because, in the competitive arena, like the great Muhammad Ali, he defeats all his challengers fairly and squarely through the genius application of superior skills, tactics and strategy. When one cheats, or resorts to unfair or deceitful strategies, or rigs the game, he is already a loser, in my book.

I have no interest in PLP affairs, but I cannot stand by and say nothing when we witness such a detestable lack of democracy and absence of fair play in a party that is the government of this country who, because of that critical role, is constitutionally charged to be the guardian of our democratic principles and traditions; to ensure decency, law, order, fairness, justice, integrity, peace and good governance; and who, by their contemptible actions this week in convention, prove that they are hopelessly unqualified for such a pristine and sublime stature in our land.

How can they, when they demonstrate by their organic being that they are the very antithesis to these scared principles of our country? I say to all Bahamians: The PLP’s true character today is laid bare for all to see. The late, great American poetess and author, Maya Angelou, once said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them”

The PLP shows us precisely who they are. I invite all Bahamians to believe them. They make no attempt to conceal their wicked, underhanded and devious ways. To my mind, they have lost the moral right to be our government.

Dear Friends, thousands of you have marched recently with my brother and friend, Ranard Henfield, to state that you want better. Well, I say to you today, that if you want a better Bahamas prove it by demanding democracy and decency for a fellow Bahamian. Prove it by voting for better. Today, it’s Alfred Sears. Tomorrow, it could be me or you.

– Jeffrey Lloyd, FNM South Beach candidate



