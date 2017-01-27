Make marijuana and other drugs legal

Dear Editor,

Is alcohol legal in The Bahamas? I believe that it is. That has always been the case. In times past (I believe they called it the Bootlegging Era), alcohol was legal in The Bahamas, however, it was illegal in the United States. Some Bahamians took advantage of that situation and found themselves knee-deep in the trafficking of alcoholic beverages through The Bahamas on their way to America.

Tell me something, is alcohol considered to be a dangerous drug? It must be dangerous because it is responsible for the total destruction of some individuals and total disintegration of some of their families within The Bahamas, the United States and other countries around the world. But, it is still legal; legal to those over 18 years of age (in The Bahamas and other jurisdictions), and legal to those over 21 years of age in the United States and some other countries.

What is responsible about these governments around the world is that they have enacted laws to prevent children from drinking alcohol. A lot of times children do not know what is good for them and what is bad for them. They have to be guided. Furthermore, children cannot be trusted to be responsible when consuming a dangerous drug like alcohol.

Given the destructive potential of alcohol, why do you think that governments around the world still allow their citizens to consume this “devil water”? Can I venture a guess? It is because these governments realize that the vast majority of its citizens will not allow alcohol to get the better of them and destroy their lives. Most people around the world are only social drinkers. They might get drunk once in a while, but they refuse to let alcohol have an affect on their lives so much so that they find themselves unable to function within society. Some people are more susceptible to the allure of alcohol and they take drinking it to the extreme. Fortunately they can get help for that. But the vast majority of us don’t need any help because our drinking is under control. And governments around the world realize that not all people who drink alcohol will complicate their own lives and sometimes the lives of people around them.

What about marijuana and other social drugs? Are they dangerous? Some might consider them dangerous. However, in my humble opinion, they are no more dangerous than alcohol. So why is it that marijuana and other social drugs are illegal in most jurisdictions, including The Bahamas and America? I mean these drugs are considered so dangerous that countries around the world have whole departments of their police forces dedicated to interdicting these drugs from entering their countries. And if these drugs happen to circumvent these rings of interdiction and make it on to the streets of these different countries, anti-drug enforcement policemen arrest and detain the users and smugglers of these drugs. The users and smugglers are then tried in a criminal court, and if found guilty, are sent to jail for their misdeeds. Is this fair? I am allowed to drink socially or even destroy my life through drinking, but I am not allowed to use, smoke or sell drugs socially or even destroy my life through use or smoking? Something is awry with this scenario.

I’ll tell you one thing, the jails and prisons would not be so full if marijuana and other social drugs were made legal in The Bahamas and around the world. So you want to smoke a joint once in a while, or you want to snort cocaine once in a while, or you want to smoke crack once in a while? So what? If you are allowed to do it with alcohol, then I don’t understand why you are not allowed to do it with drugs.

Let’s go back to the bootlegging days. Alcohol drinking was so rampant back then that the government of the United States was almost forced to make drinking alcohol legal. The law was making too many otherwise upstanding citizens criminals.

Even if we were allowed by law to use these drugs, the vast majority of the populations of different countries would not try them. The (fearful) populace would still heed the warnings that are disseminated about the effects these types of drugs have on the body and the mind.

Do you want to drink alcohol? I say go ahead. If you want to obliterate your life by overindulging in this activity, then that is your prerogative.

And, if it were legal, do you want to take drugs? I say go ahead. If you want to obliterate your life by overindulging in this activity, then that is your prerogative.

Editor, I don’t believe that if we, in The Bahamas, make drugs legal then that would precipitate a deluge of drug addicts in this country. One (good) thing that would happen is that the jails and prisons would be emancipated to house real criminals.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



