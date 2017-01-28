A national blunder

Dear Editor,

It has been said that history is the witness that testifies to the passing of time. History is our guide because history knows what was, what is and what is yet to come.

On January 10, 1967, all eyes were focused on The Bahamas watching to see if the result of that election would be as that of 1962 when women were first given the right to vote.

In that general election history moved for a while in a certain direction, then suddenly took a new turn as the United Bahamian and Progressive Liberal parties became locked in an 18-seat tie.

The tie was broken when Randol Fawkes (Labour) and A.R. Braynen (independent) gave their support to the Progressive Liberal Party, giving L.O. Pindling, later Sir Lynden, a majority to form a government. As a result, Fawkes was made minister of labor and Braynen speaker of the House. This new administration began a journey through uncharted waters and found itself one year later in the valley of decision when Uriah McPhee, the member for Shirlea, took sick and died. Pindling, sensing that the political wind was at his back, instead of calling a by-election, a general election was called. In that election of April 1968, the Progressive Liberal Party won with a landslide victory. Unfortunately, the PLP did not retain the Shirlea seat. It was won by Sir Roland Symonette, who formerly represented the Centreville constituency.

With this massive majority, Fawkes was no longer needed so he was pushed aside. However, about midway through the new administration it seemed as though the ship of state was heading off course. This become a concern to some of the crew members who began to ask the captain some questions.

Those questions might have been very offensive to the captain who told them that he was taking the ship to the fishing grounds, and that they could either fish, cut bait or if they could not cut bait then get out of the boat.

There may have been others, but eight of those crew members were willing to take a stand. They disembarked when the ship reached port and commissioned a new ship known as the Free PLP. In October 1971, the Free PLP amalgamated with others to become the Free National Movement.

We have just celebrated 50 years, our golden anniversary of majority rule, but the full extent of our story has not yet been told. We failed to tell this younger generation what was. Unless they become aware of what was, they would never have an understanding of what is. They need to know that in 1967 there was no FNM. Those members who would later form the FNM were elected in 1967 as PLPs. There was always an attempt to suppress that history. That story about the Dissident Eight is another chapter in our history.

At the beginning of America’s civil rights movement in December 1955, many Bahamians, this writer included, were working on contract in the United States. We were watching from the sideline. Black Americans were doing as a minority what we were not doing as the majority in this country. However, looking back over that period the contract was a two-edged sword: on one side it provided some economic benefit; on the other it deprived us who had garnered some experience from that movement from voting during our elections back home.

Fortunately, the contract came to an end between late 1962 and early 1963. But by then many Bahamians had already become residents or citizens of that country. It was a miracle that we achieved majority rule in 1967, because if George Thompson did not cut ties with the UBP and ran as a PLP, the PLP no doubt would have never become the government at that time because it was his popularity in Eleuthera that propelled Preston Albury to victory.

Prior to 1967, Andros was the only Family Island that supported the PLP. It is a national disgrace for the government, on whose watch majority rule was ushered, to fail in showcasing those remaining final four. On this golden anniversary the government was in a unique position to honor and showcase those distinguish final four sitting together for the nation and the world to see. Why wait until they are gone then visit their graves? Give them their flowers now.

Since that glorious day of January 10, 1967, we have lost Uriah McPhee, Clarence A. Bain, Carlton Francis, Dr. Curtis McMillan, George Thompson, Jimmy Shepherd, Sir Milo Butler, Preston Albury, Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, Jeffrey M. Thompson, Sir Lynden Pindling, Sir Clifford Darling, Warren J. Levarity and Edmund Moxey. Two out of that remaining four are our former governors general while three were members of the Dissident Eight.

Fortunately, A.D. Hanna, Sir Arthur A. Foulkes, Dr. Elwood Donaldson and Maurice E Moore are still with us.

– Prince G. Smith



