The Bahamian political ostrich

Dear Editor,

“Any fool can turn a blind eye, but who knows what the ostrich sees in the sand.”

“In the land of the ostriches, the blind are king. When politicians bury their head in the sand, ignorance rules the country.”

Regardless of the results of the 2012 general election the Free National Movement was a strong party, but the people were tired of its disrespect.

The present political climate in the FNM has caused many to become disenchanted, frustrated, disappointed and bewildered. Many who toiled for decades have been discarded and are wandering aimlessly, until some are embraced, respected and welcomed with open arms by the adversaries and made comfortable.

The family atmosphere was refreshing and enlightening, compared to the utter chaos and instability left behind in the FNM. The gnashing of teeth, backstabbing and uneasy feeling made it virtually impossible to feel appreciated.

Respect should be the watchword of every relationship. No one should expect to maintain any relationship if there is no respect for others and respect for themselves.

The many examples of deteriorating friendships displayed in the FNM have dismantled the party and left it limping on one wounded leg. It is heart wrenching to see that the patient is now on life support.

The cantankerous behavior and boorish attitude that has now become the character of the FNM has caused the spinal cord of the party to be surgically removed. Some who sacrificed their youth, time, families and resources for the party have been “thrown out” and called everything but children of God. Many have run for the hills.

Notable financiers have closed their wallets and deleted their contact numbers. Even those who stayed are walking on egg shells for fear of what will happen to their names and their families if they dare to speak out or leave.

Democracy does not live in the FNM anymore.

The identity of the party now is one of the “lowest of the lowest”. It would take nothing for the devils to be unleashed on you and your family. It is inconceivable to understand how people with pride can still be involved with a party that has been decreased to a shell of itself.

Time will tell how many people will stay with a group of people knowing that they will eventually be dumped. Why wait?

The calculated purging of supporters of Hubert Ingraham and Loretta Butler-Turner will not stop. They are already marked and targeted and will never advance in the FNM. Why wait until they are embarrassed? Let your conscience guide you.

In the quiet of your mind ask yourself, do you want the man who destroyed your party to be the man to run this country? This is serious.

The general superiority complex and underestimating of the PLP usually displayed by the FNM will be their own undoing.

On another note, Perry Gladstone Christie is the same man that the FNM pursued vigorously before eventually approaching Hubert Ingraham. If Christie was so bad and so delusional, then why did they pursue him to lead the FNM. My, my, my!

Let the record show that the FNM never found a suitable person to lead it within its ranks. They always look outside.

History will show that a PLP crossed party lines to lead them to victory. There was great jubilation. But when the pendulum swung the other way there was tremendous hollering and vitriol hurled at those who could not take the disrespect anymore.

Finally, if anyone thinks that the mass exodus that has been on display recently is a joke, please stand by.

Stick your head in the sand at your own peril.

Laser focused.

– Ivoine W. Ingraham



