Saluting Perry Christie

Dear Editor,

The “to the front” salute is a command I learned while being a member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. It is a command that is called by the parade commander when a marching platoon is about to pass a dignitary or someone with high accolades. It is essentially a salute. The whole platoon looks to the right, which will be where the person receiving the salute is, and after four marching paces members of the platoon turn their heads back to the normal position. It is a mark of respect.

I must say that this mark of respect needs to go to our Prime Minister Perry Gladstone Christie.

The Progressive Liberal Party's (PLP's) convention appeared to be one for the ages. The show of solidarity and people smiling and cheering for their leader was stunning to say the least, given the current state of affairs of the country.

Alfred Sears came out of retirement to challenge the incumbent Christie for the leadership of the PLP. He lost badly, but what was even more noteworthy was the fact that more contestants did not enter the race.

There is still much private bickering about Christie's leadership, and I was of the view that this would have led to one of the sitting members of Parliament throwing his hand in the pot, but it was not to be.

If we remember, about two weeks ago at a women's meeting in Andros, the prime minister said that he was tired of his colleagues bitching and complaining. He was referring to his Cabinet, and this in hindsight put them on notice.

Christie has stood the test in his party and has survived the only leadership battle that his party has had since he was elected in 2012. How he managed to keep all of those vying for leadership on the sidelines and without controversy is an astonishing accomplishment.

I am not a fan of Christie's execution as it relates to governing the country, but he knows how to play politics, especially within his own party.

And then to have all of those former Free National Movement (FNM) members on stage and essentially praising his leadership was something to behold. I salute Christie and I am only left to say that he is a master politician.

But I am one of those who believes that the country needs new leadership desperately. The opposing forces in this country have a lot of work to do and time is short. Will we have to salute Christie again in a few months? I trust that it will be the salute of farewell.

– Dehavilland Moss



