Behold the man: The battle begins

Dear Editor,

Politics, it has been said by a famous Prussian general, is war by other means. The conclusion of the 52nd national convention of the iconic Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at the well-appointed ballroom of the Melia hotel signaled the beginning of the mother of all political battles. The general election must be constitutionally held within a matter of a few short months.

While it is clear that the governing party still commands vast allegiance within our wonderful nation, we who are proud to call ourselves PLPs must redouble our efforts and place real boots on the ground. We must ensure that all within our circle of affiliation or influence are registered to vote. They should, of course, vote for the reelection of the PLP.

Everyone knows that I am and have been for quite some time one of the harshest critics of Perry Christie, our beleaguered but indomitable prime minister. When one looks around, however, at the identifiable alternatives, the choice is clear: “PLP with PGC or nothing”.

Dr. Hubert Minnis (FNM-Killarney) has called the prime minister delusional in his medical opinion. He may well be correct but for a gyne doctor he is on a run all of his own.

The dimpled one is sugary and may even cause diabetes to develop on the political landscape. He is vacuous, shallow and more than likely delusional, politically speaking. His caucus has no traction and is like a vehicle parked on four blocks in one’s backyard. Moon beams, I am sure, abound in our wonderful nation but they are in a class all unto themselves.

Loretta Butler-Turner (Long Island) is like a deer staring into approaching headlights. She, alas, is clearly a lost cause. She has said that all of the talk about her coming back home to the PLP is “bull”. Well, unless she aligns with the PLP, her days in the House of Assembly are numbered.

PGC was reelected as party leader by a landslide. He literally wiped the floor of the convention with the proverbial blood, sweat and tears of the hapless and clueless Alfred “Moon Beam” Sears, QC. Alfred is supposed by many to be a relatively smart Bahamian. If he is, he did not display an ounce of common sense and political strategy when he declared his Don Quixote-styled leadership bid against a popular and extremely charismatic leader like PGC.

He was doomed to fail, big time, before he was even welcomed back into the fold of the PLP. What did he achieve by his political death march? He is with us, for now, but he must now demonstrate his very public support of the reelected primus inter pares, Christie. Sears, of course, will be elected in Fort Charlotte. Mark Humes and the rest of the sacrificial lambs being sent by the FNM and the rest of them will, again, be labeled “they also ran 2.0.”

The mainstream media, inclusive of this newspaper, have long gone on record as lambasting and seeking to ridicule every single initiative that this man has sought to introduce or implement. The non-elected editors and “investigative journalists” would probably die deaths by a thousand cuts before they ever throw the PM a simple compliment. They treat PGC worse than how the mainstream media in the U.S. treat the 45th president of the great nation, Donald J. Trump.

It does not really matter, as far as I am concerned, because while most Bahamians buy and read these periodicals, few of us are influenced by their collective opinions and positions. All of them oppose NHI as being rolled out by the PLP but do not offer a single alternative. They all oppose the registration efforts but offer no resources or facilitation to actually allow their premises to be used as registration centers. What about the closed church halls and buildings?

PGC trounced “Moon Beam” Alfred Sears almost unto political death. He was reelected by a historic landslide. The DPM, the eventual successor to PGC, regardless of what his detractors might say, was returned unopposed, as was the best national chairman that the party has ever had. We went into convention united and we have emerged even more so. We are fired up and ready to go. We are on a mission to ensure that this time around all Bahamians of goodwill will be able to access the economic pie.

PGC, like it or lump it, editors and detractors, was reelected, democratically, and without the public washing of any dirty linen which we might have (I submit that we have none that is identifiable) like the rest of them. Behold “the man”! Let the battle begin.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



