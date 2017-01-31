Bahamas is more than transit route for Haitians

Dear Editor,

It was disappointing in the extreme to see The Nassau Guardian (in its editorial of January 30) repeat the erroneous characterization of The Bahamas’ experience with Haitian migration as a mere by-product of Haitian immigration to the United States.

This lazy narrative is commonly pushed by officials of the United States, who find it convenient, firstly because it fits with the country’s self-aggrandizing national mythology and, secondly, because it shifts Bahamians’ own role from that of being victims of our relative national success (and a target of migration in our own right) to being merely a corridor (and possible accomplices) in the transportation of human contraband into their country.

Sadly, this narrative is too easily accepted by Bahamians with a sense of colonial inferiority (reflected in The Guardian’s absurd statement that we are a country of “little wealth”), who are eager to buy whatever nonsense American newsmen report.

Whatever its origins, this narrative does not survive even the most casual scrutiny. In fact, the evidence (anecdotal or otherwise) squarely refutes it.

Firstly, a glance at a map of The Bahamas demonstrates clearly that neither the Exuma Cays, nor the banks immediately north of them are on the natural sailing route to Florida. They are, however, on the route to New Providence, which is the chosen destination of a majority of the Haitians entering Bahamian territorial waters.

Secondly, if The Bahamas is merely an incidental highway on the part of Haitians wanting to get to the U.S., how do you explain that, once here and working, Haitians can obtain U.S. visas easily, do so by the thousands annually and daily return to The Bahamas after shopping and visiting relatives in Florida?

Lastly, the last figures for remittances of funds from The Bahamas to Haiti showed that some $145 million is sent home annually by Haitians working in The Bahamas (and that is only the funds remitted by official channels). Try as you may, you will not find a part of the Unites States with as high a rate of remittance per capita to Haiti, or maybe to anywhere.

– Andrew Allen




