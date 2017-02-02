Three-day election vacation time

I have a question for you: How often do we have general elections in The Bahamas? If you said every five years you would be right. In my mind that is a long time. What about your mind, Editor? Is five years a long time in your mind? For instance, don’t you find that five years takes a long time to pass when you are waiting for a general election in The Bahamas?

And so, since it takes so long for five years to pass, don’t you think that some sort of grand celebration should be in order to mark the occasion?

I plead ignorance when it comes to prorogation and the dissolution of Parliament to precipitate an election. I don’t know exactly what they both mean; and that should not be the case, I know, but it is what it is.

Be that as it may, I do know that prorogation comes first and it involves a parliamentary session coming to an end. Dissolution of Parliament involves vacating all seats in the House of Assembly wherein all MPs return to their former status as ordinary Bahamians.

I also know that after prorogation and dissolution of Parliament a general election must take place within a certain period of time (I think that it is at least 90 days). And now it’s celebration time; it’s party time. Traditionally, it is during this period of time that election fever heats up and more rallies and parties are held.

Sometimes these rallies and parties go on late into the night (early morning) on a weekday. People usually have to go to work the next morning. That’s not fair. And it’s all they can talk about at work – what was said and what went on at the rally. I find that around election time in The Bahamas Bahamians cannot concentrate on their work assignments. They are preoccupied.

What can be done about this situation? I believe that legislation should be brought to Parliament that would have the effect of mandating that, after the dissolution of Parliament, at least one day before election day, the day of the election and the day after the election, the whole country should shut down for an election vacation time. Hardly any Bahamians would be producing at their best anyway during this suggested three-day free period; and it would give people the time and freedom to vote, to attend rallies and celebration parties without having to factor in work obligations.

This election vacation time would only happen every five years. And for my money I think that the Bahamian people deserve to blow off some steam; especially if your choice of a political party was not in power.

Do you think they would do it, Editor? Do you think that the members of Parliament would acquiesce to this request by the Bahamian people? I say the Bahamian people because I have taken it upon myself to represent some of them in some of their interests. It is a well-known fact that sometimes if one person feels a certain way on a certain topic then at least some other people feel the same way. I have chosen to be that proverbial “barrel that makes the most noise”. And, as a result, I have chosen to believe that some other Bahamians (I don’t know how many) would want this election vacation time just as much as I would.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



