Nicki Kelly’s historical revisionism

Dear Editor,

Negative historical revisionism is as old as history itself. It has been practiced throughout the ages for different reasons. It has been used by some countries as a pretext to justify some action planned, in progress or completed.

During the centuries of colonialism and slavery, it was used to justify the brutal exploitation of millions of human beings. Since the era of colonialism and slavery, it has been used to avoid corporate responsibility and admission of guilt for those atrocities.

There are some who deny the Nazi Holocaust in which the Jews were by far the principal victims, but Germany and most of the German people have accepted responsibility for that crime against humanity and have apologized.

The Turks are still in denial about the massacre of the Armenians and other Christian minorities of the Ottoman Empire during World War I, and Africa is still suffering from the gross and multitudinous misrepresentations of European historians and adventurers.

Fortunately, there is a healthy, positive form of necessary revision designed to expose and correct historical inaccuracies and misrepresentations.

Here at home there are sometimes subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle attempts to falsely revise Bahamian history, especially with regard to slavery and the subsequent racist policies which, for generations, relegated black Bahamians to second-class status and denied them their rightful place in the governance of their country.

In her column in The Punch of January 19, Nicki Kelly indulged in a piece of blatant historical revisionism designed to whitewash the UBP and the oligarchy previously known as the Bay Street Boys.

Kelly was criticizing Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald for being a part of the Baha Mar negotiations when both allegedly had a personal interest in the outcome of the negotiations.

According to Kelly, “… it is important to point out that under the UBP all MPs had to publicly declare their interest in any government contract and excuse themselves from voting on any matter relative to that contract.” Kelly said she knew this because she covered the House for The Tribune during that time.

This is a brazen form of revisionism. Kelly offered no authority for her assertion, except that she knew this because she covered the House of Assembly at the time. This kind of lapse is difficult to explain. Sometimes it is due to years of denial and delusion which muddies the memory.

UBP politicians did not have to publicly disclose their interest in government contracts. The Public Disclosure Act requiring MPs to make such disclosures did not come into effect until 1977 under the PLP government.

In fact, leading members of the Bay Street Boys, who became the UBP, were notorious locally and internationally for how they governed the then colony conflating their own commercial and financial interests with the interests of the country and ruthlessly promoting and protecting their oligarchy.

Not long after ministerial government came to The Bahamas in 1964 with the UBP in charge, an agreement was negotiated for Las Vegas-style gambling in The Bahamas with huge casinos at Freeport and Paradise Island.

Then in 1966 the country was shaken by a major scandal when two reporters for The Wall Street Journal, Monroe Karmin and Stanley Penn, did an exposé revealing that the people running the new gambling operations were Meyer Lansky’s mafia. Penn and Karmin got a Pulitzer Prize for their reporting.

A commission of inquiry in 1967 revealed that Sir Stafford Sands, who was minister of finance in the UBP government at the time, had negotiated the gambling deal along with Wallace Groves and others.

Sir Stafford did the legal work for the company, Bahamas Amusements Ltd., to get the operations under way. The commission found that he was paid a million dollars for his services while other parliamentary members of the UBP were paid lesser amounts as consultancy fees.

There had been no disclosure in Parliament about any consultancy contracts or contracts for legal services.

This remained the greatest scandal in Bahamian history until the PLP government under Sir Lynden Pindling allowed Colombian and local drug dealers to run rampant over these islands in the late 70s and early 80s, forever degrading the character and values of The Bahamas.

– Diogenes



