The Bahamas and Israel

Dear Editor,

The Bahamas recently received the credentials of Israel’s non-resident ambassador to The Bahamas. The ambassador, Jonathan Peled, was quick to announce that The Bahamas could learn from Israel’s technological advances and that Israel could learn from The Bahamas’ experience and success in tourism and other sectors.

Israel, with no natural resources, used the only resource it had to achieve the technological success it has achieved – its human resources.

Israel early on ensured that facilities were provided for entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed. The Israeli government created an environment where it matched capital provided by these entrepreneurs to encourage them to be persistent and to persevere. They have unleashed the unlimited potential of their entrepreneurs by encouraging them to succeed and not to give up if initial endeavors are unsuccessful. Failure is not looked on as taboo, but as an opportunity to work towards something else that succeeds.

Israel had very limited water supplies early on, but presently has a very impressive water management system which can be boasted as second to none. They have made great strides in cybersecurity and undoubtedly can lend assistance to The Bahamas in that regard. The Israelis can provide invaluable instruction on national security; they are surrounded by nations that wish to see their demise, yet they thrive in a very hostile and often dangerous environment.

In my view, a collaboration between The Bahamas and the Israelis would be a win-win for all involved. With such exchanges in experience and knowledge between both countries in their areas of expertise, The Bahamas, in my view, would get the better end of the deal.

One of the more interesting projects utilized by the Israelis is mandatory military service. This mandatory military service for all Israelis, men and women, prepares them early for responsibility and dedication to country and self. Obviously we could utilize that concept and institute some form of mandatory national service, not military, in The Bahamas. We submit that such a service ought to be instituted in The Bahamas to give our young a sense of duty to country and a sense of self-worth.

Yes, there is much we can learn from the Israelis. Remember, they are the chosen ones, and all nations are blessed through them. Let’s get our share of the blessings.

– Raymond Rolle



