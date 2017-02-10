What would be good for the opposition

Dear Editor,

“Like actors on a stage directionless”. That is how I perceive the present leader of the opposition in the House of Assembly and her band of rebels. It appears that the playwright did not complete the script and the actors decided to launch the play without a suitable climax. As a result, they lost the audience who went in search of another production.

If I were in the shoes of the leader, I would tender my resignation as leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly and urge my Senate appointees to do likewise. The constant splitting of the opposition forces is a great detriment to good governance and this is something which the country desperately needs.

– Jeanne I. Thompson



