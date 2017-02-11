A well-deserved extension

Dear Editor

I am pleased to see that the Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Sir Hartman Longley, has been granted an extension of his stellar career in this invaluable judicial office. This man is a man of the law, so to speak, but, as an Androsian, he has long displayed a degree of legal acumen that would appear to have been lacking for eons, with all due respect.

Sir Hartman, God bless his soul, attended the old Government High School (GHS) on Poinciana Boulevard. Individuals like he, Algernon Allen, Dr. Timothy Barrett, Maurice Glinton, QC and I, along with many others, were privileged to be members of the student body.

Congratulations, Sir Hartman, you have done our wonderful nation and its people well. You will long be remembered as a legal scholar, an outstanding family man and, more importantly, as one who loves the Lord.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



